The South Bay Lakers stepped up to the plate for their big brother after Colin Cowherd’s unfounded remarks on LeBron James‘ absence from the Lakers organization. Cowherd had claimed that LeBron had gone “Zero Dark 30” on the organization and that he hadn’t been around at all.

As anyone who follows the Lakers knows, this is entirely untrue as LeBron has posted almost daily videos of him working out at the Lakers’ facility along with being in attendance for Frank Vogel’s introductory press conference as well as pre-draft workouts. All that to say, LeBron has DEFINITELY been around the team this offseason.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ G League Affiliate Trolls Colin Cowherd After LeBron James Comments

Credit: Reddit u/LonzoBBBall



South Bay decided to have a little fun after the Lakers’ Instagram account fired out a picture of LeBron and Vogel chatting it up at the practice facility. To rub it in Cowherd’s face and let him know just how wrong he was, the South Bay squad tagged Cowherd directly in a comment in the post.

This is hardly the first time Cowherd has been caught embellishing a take, if anything, this is what he makes a living out of. Despite being called out directly from the source, don’t expect Cowherd to dial back his scorching hot takes.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Offseason

More than just being around the facility, by all accounts LeBron has been hitting the recruiting trail hard before free agency kicks off. The Lakers are already linked to every big name free agent in some capacity (yes, even KD) thanks in large part to James.

The three biggest names James has helped facilitate conversations with are reportedly Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler. Given the current roster makeup, Leonard or Butler may be a better fit, however, Irving and James have already proved that they’re a championship-level duo.

Bringing in a point guard like Irving would likely make the Lakers re-evaluate what to do with exciting young point guard Lonzo Ball as the backcourt would be a clunky fit as neither is accustomed to playing much with the ball out of their hands.