Lakers Hire Grizzlies’ Winningest All-Time Coach to Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to fill out their coaching staff around Frank Vogel with former head coaches. After news broke of Jason Kidd becoming the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA, the Lakers decided to bring on the longtime Memphis Grizzlies coach, Lionel Hollins.

Most recently Hollins spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons coaching the Brooklyn Nets, yet hasn’t been a member of any team’s coaching staff since. Hollins’ Nets teams didn’t fare too well as he only coached in 37 games his final season before the team decided to part ways with the veteran play-caller.

Lakers Hire Grizzlies’ Winningest All-Time Coach, Lionel Hollins, to Staff

Despite only coaching in Memphis/Vancouver for a total of seven seasons (one of which he only coached in four games), Hollins is the Grizzlies all-time winningest coach. His last season in Memphis, the Grizzlies won 56 games (a career-best for Hollins) but unfortunately were bounced from the playoffs early once again. In total, Hollins racked up 214 wins with a combination of the Vancouver and Memphis Grizzlies.