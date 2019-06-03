Despite Distractions, Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Still A Highly Coveted Trade Asset

After an injury-riddled sophomore campaign that saw him, along with every other young Laker, get put on the trade block for Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball is still viewed as one of the most valuable trade assets across the entire NBA. With the ability to impact a game far beyond just the point column, Ball can at times be one of the more underrated players in the league given his diverse skillset.

Despite Distractions, Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Still A Highly Coveted Asset

HoopsRumors – Distractions surrounding the Lakers and Lonzo Ball aside, the point guard remains highly valued around the league. One source indicated that he would only take Tatum or one of the top-five picks in this year’s draft over the point guard.

While fans across the league have been quick to doubt Lonzo’s talent or ability, it is clear that NBA front offices see an entirely different picture. Despite struggling from deep and seeing his stats regress last season, Ball improved dramatically as a defender and has an unmatched court vision. It can be easy to root against Ball given his father’s antics, but remember, he’s still only 21 years old and has plenty of more room to grow. Most front offices around the league understand that and know that they won’t have the opportunity to draft another player with his transcendent court vision and passing touch for years.

Possible Lonzo Ball Trade Destinations

Now that we’ve roughly established Lonzo Ball’s value as a trade asset, what are the teams that might be interested in swinging a deal for the young point guard?

First, we have the Pelicans. Despite the old regime turning down a monster trade package involving Lonzo Ball for Anthony Davis, rumors are that the new shot-callers in New Orleans are quite fond of the Lakers’ young assets. Defensively, a backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball would be utterly terrifying for opposing guard duos.

Another possible option is in Washington with the Wizards. The Wizards will officially enter salary cap hell starting on July 1st unless they find a way to unload one of their massive contracts. Wall’s injury and contract make him an asset that is impossible to move, leaving Bradley Beal as the other major contract that can reasonably be shed. Lonzo would be an interesting fit alongside John Wall (if he ever returns healthy) as both play the same position and require the ball in their hands to be most effective.