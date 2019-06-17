The Los Angeles Lakers unquestionably got better by trading away some appealing young assets in order to land Anthony Davis. However, the Pelicans look ready to improve immediately as well.

Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram are all set to take a developmental step forward. The addition of Zion Williamson and whatever comes out of the fourth pick in the draft only makes things more appealing in the long run.

Lakers’ Former Trio ‘Excited’ to Play With Zion Williamson on Pelicans

The Undefeated – “Williamson’s excitement about coming to New Orleans certainly had to be enhanced with the pending trade. He’ll get to team up with one of the best alley-oop passers in the world in Ball, who will join Pelicans star Jrue Holiday to form potentially the best defensive backcourt in the league. The Pelicans’ fast-pace philosophy will also be music to Ball’s ears. Ingram, who averaged 27.8 points per game after the All-Star break before missing the final 19 games of the season with a shoulder injury, will be able to take pressure off Williamson with his scoring ability. Hart is a tough guard whom Pelicans fans will love for his all-around play. And the depth at guard could also make Holiday more effective. Word is that Ball, Ingram and Hart are all excited for a fresh start in New Orleans playing with Williamson, too.”

Hart, in particular, talked about just how much of an adjustment playing alongside an established star like LeBron James was last season. The ability for all three to go out and take on a more prominent role on a team with lesser expectations could be exactly what they all need to blossom into the All-Stars the Lakers envisioned.

Anthony Davis’ Long Term Lakers Fit

Currently, Anthony Davis fits beautifully on the Lakers’ roster for the sole reason that they have LeBron James. Outside of James and Kyle Kuzma, the roster is a work in progress and the Lakers have their work cut out in terms of building a contender around their duo of stars.

Seeing as Davis is the future of the Lakers, expect the team to be initially built around a LeBron “drive and kick” style of play. However, over time, look for the team to mold itself to highlight more of Davis’ strengths as opposed to LeBron’s.

Thankfully for the Lakers, a similar theme – shooters – exists between both players. By stockpiling players who can stretch the floor they are giving Davis and James room to operate while functioning as reliable outlets for passes out of double teams.