Lakers Among 5 Teams Interested in Marcus Morris in Free Agency [REPORT]

The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing a number of NBA free agents in the coming months, and not all of them are likely max-contract players currently. Of the many names to watch, fans will be locked in the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and multiple others. But it appears they’re also targeting one of Irving’s former Boston Celtics teammates.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, the Lakers have interest in pursuing Marcus Morris, but they’re joined by four other teams currently.

Celtics free agent Marcus Morris will have strong interest as a second-tier free agent, with teams such as the Knicks, Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Bulls expected to be in pursuit, league sources said.

It’s interesting to see that the Lakers are considering making a run at Morris, and he’s surely not the only name they have their sights set on, as the team could be thin on cap space if landing a top free agent. With that said, it’s wise for Los Angeles to prepare for all possible outcomes and be sure they’re prepared to improve the core around LeBron James and company one way or another.

Marcus Morris’ Fit With Lakers in Free Agency

Obviously, the idea of Morris landing with the Lakers is intriguing, but it all comes down to the cost and what it would mean for the team’s overall outlook and pursuit of another star. The focus has been on pairing a top-tier player with LeBron James this offseason, and it’s something which Lakers fans are clamouring for.

If Los Angeles is able to sign Morris and still work it out so they can add a top free agent, which does appear to be an option, then it’s a great move. He averaged 13.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds last season with the Celtics. Beyond that, the 29-year-old forward also shot 44.7 percent from the field, which is the best mark of his career.

Lakers’ Pursuit of Anthony Davis on Table Again?

While the Lakers were unlikely to slow down on their push to acquire Anthony Davis via trade, some positive news came to light on Tuesday. In the same story from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he reported that the New Orleans Pelicans and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin have started listening to trade offers.

Between now and the draft, teams will continue placing calls into the Pelicans. They already have been, and Griffin has started to listen, sources said. Griffin has the option of keeping Davis until the February trade deadline, if not all season, but the fact that Davis’ stance remains firm means the same thing now as it would later. Across the NBA, rival executives believe the following teams will be able to compile the best packages: The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Davis’ preferred destinations list of four teams includes the Lakers, Knicks and LA Clippers and that will embolden those teams to pursue him strongest of all.

The Lakers’ continued pursuit of Davis could impact a number of things in free agency, which is why it’s expected that they’ll make a big push sooner than later once again for the star forward. As seen above, there’s plenty of competition across the league for him, and the Lakers will have to put together a huge offer to even be in the mix.

