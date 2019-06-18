While the Los Angeles Lakers don’t currently hold any draft picks heading into the 2019 NBA Draft, the team is in desperate need of cheap assets with a roster of only five players following the Anthony Davis trade.

With second-round picks being available for cash, the Lakers could theoretically buy their way back into the round without surrendering any money. Especially as the market for top tier free agents seems to dwindle given the Lakers’ cap situation, don’t be surprised to see them make a play for an immediate impact role player in the second round.

Lakers Mock Draft: L.A. Lands Carsen Edwards After Lonzo Ball Trade

One intriguing fit for the Lakers could be Purdue standout Carsen Edwards. Edwards is expected to go off the board in most mock drafts sometime early in the second round. Despite lacking ideal size at point guard and clocking in slightly older than most other draft prospects, Edwards showcased high-level playmaking and scoring abilities last season.

One of the nation’s most prolific scorers, Edwards would have to adapt to a different role in the NBA but has the talent to make an immediate impact as a lead guard off the bench.

A potential trade partner for the Lakers to make a deal with is the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers hold two picks at the front of the second round and seem most intent on keeping their star players around – at least however many they can. Their roster has no need for their four total second rounders and it seems likely that they will plan to move a few of those picks.

If the Lakers can acquire one for cash considerations and avoid further gutting the roster, they could just make something work and add another piece to the roster before heading into what should be an extremely interesting free agency.

Carsen Edwards Los Angeles Lakers Fit

Edwards might take a bit to get used to a smaller role in the rotation but given the Lakers’ incredibly thin lineup, should see some minutes right away. As a natural scorer, he provides the Lakers something the bench often missed last season and if his bucket-getting skills can translate to the NBA, he should be a fantastic bench player.

While his game is a little ball-dominant to play extended minutes alongside LeBron, there isn’t any reason to believe he couldn’t adapt his game to become more of a spot-up threat. While he typically operates best in rhythm and attacking the basket, Edwards could carve out a long career in the NBA if he learns to reign in his aggressive play and only unleash it from time to time.