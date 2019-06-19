Lakers Trying to Trade Multiple Players, Add NBA Draft Picks [Report]

While the Los Angeles Lakers have come to terms on a trade to bring Anthony Davis to town, it appears they aren’t done there. Instead, their attention has now shifted to trying to add another star to the mix through free agency. But in order to do that, a few moves need to be made, including trading the contracts of the bulk of the remaining players on the roster.
Aside from LeBron James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers have just three other players currently. But as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported, they are offering the contracts of Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones in trades to create cap space for a max salary slot.
While the moves would help to free up space to potentially make a move happen, Marks points out that Davis would need to waive his $4 million trade bonus in order to create the cap space needed.
This is certainly eye-opening, but even more interesting is the fact that the Lakers are attempting to move back into the 2019 NBA Draft.
Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Lakers Attempting to Trade Back Into 2019 NBA Draft
In a follow-up report from Wojnarowski, he points out that the Lakers are attempting to purchase second-round picks “aggressively” at this point. As he cited, the addition of picks would come with minimum contracts as well.
The pursuit of second-round picks by the Lakers makes a lot of sense, and the obvious hope is that they’d be able to acquire a few players capable of providing production immediately. Even if the team was able to make all of this happen and added a top free agent, they’d have four players with the bulk of their salary cap tied up.
At that point, the Lakers would turn to the additions of minimum-salary players along with whatever players they’re able to add with any second-round draft picks.
READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster