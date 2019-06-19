Lakers Trying to Trade Multiple Players, Add NBA Draft Picks [Report]

While the Los Angeles Lakers have come to terms on a trade to bring Anthony Davis to town, it appears they aren’t done there. Instead, their attention has now shifted to trying to add another star to the mix through free agency. But in order to do that, a few moves need to be made, including trading the contracts of the bulk of the remaining players on the roster.

Aside from LeBron James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers have just three other players currently. But as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported, they are offering the contracts of Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones in trades to create cap space for a max salary slot.

Lakers are trying to expand Anthony Davis trade and create ability to open max salary slot on July 6, sources tell @BobbyMarks42 and me. Lakers offering contracts of Mo Wagner/Jemerrio Jones/Isaac Bonga to additional teams, so LA can satisfy CBA rules on creating $32M in space. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

While the moves would help to free up space to potentially make a move happen, Marks points out that Davis would need to waive his $4 million trade bonus in order to create the cap space needed.

Under this scenario, Davis would need to waive all of his $4M trade bonus to make the money work. If there is a taker(s), LAL could sign 1 or multiple players with $32.5M in room on 7/6 and still make the AD trade on the same day. As of now, Los Angels will have $23.8M in room. https://t.co/uGcfasjGFo — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 19, 2019

This is certainly eye-opening, but even more interesting is the fact that the Lakers are attempting to move back into the 2019 NBA Draft.

Lakers Attempting to Trade Back Into 2019 NBA Draft

In a follow-up report from Wojnarowski, he points out that the Lakers are attempting to purchase second-round picks “aggressively” at this point. As he cited, the addition of picks would come with minimum contracts as well.

Lakers are aggressively pursuing the purchase of second-round picks in Thursday's NBA Draft too, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks will offer two important things for LA: acquisition of inexpensive labor and ability to exceed the salary cap with those minimum contracts. https://t.co/19s9qn8Lbm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

The pursuit of second-round picks by the Lakers makes a lot of sense, and the obvious hope is that they’d be able to acquire a few players capable of providing production immediately. Even if the team was able to make all of this happen and added a top free agent, they’d have four players with the bulk of their salary cap tied up.

At that point, the Lakers would turn to the additions of minimum-salary players along with whatever players they’re able to add with any second-round draft picks.

