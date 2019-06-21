Desperate for cost-controlled assets that can help them free up the necessary cap space in order to sign a max free agent, the Lakers made a splash and moved back into the 2019 NBA Draft. Trading back into the second round, the Lakers parted with a future pick and cash considerations in order to grab the rights to the 46th pick.

Lakers NBA Draft Trade: LA Strikes Deal With Magic To Land Second Round Pick

Able to hold the draft rights until after free agency, the Lakers were able to pick up a future piece that doesn’t count against their salary cap as they look to bring on another max free agent during free agency.

Stay tuned for the Lakers draft pick at 46.