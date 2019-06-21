Coming off of a career season, Nikola Vucevic is looking to work out a new deal and stick around with the Orlando Magic moving forward. However, with Mo Bamba waiting in the wings to take over the center position, they might not want to dedicate such a hefty portion of their cap at the center position.

As a result, if the Magic aren’t able to come to terms on a deal, Vucevic would instantly become one of the premier free agent targets on the market and one that could draw considerable attention from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers Targeting Nikola Vucevic in Free Agency, Per Report

Woj says that if the Orlando Magic can't get a deal done with unrestricted free agent Nikola Vucevic, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are two teams that are expected to pursue Vooch (who's coming off of a career-year). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 21, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on air that the Lakers and Celtics would be two of the leading frontrunners for Vucevic’s services. With both teams in desperate need for a big man, Vucevic fills a crucial role and may set up a slight bidding war between the NBA’s two most storied franchises.