Last season the Lakers brought on Reggie Bullock to help bolster their weak outside shooting. Beyond just getting some shooting help on the court, Bullock is a leader by example off the court and has been a vocal advocate for LBGTQ visibility and acceptance. Tragically, Bullock’s sister, a transgender woman named Mia Henderson, was murdered in 2013 and Bullock has made it his life’s mission to bring awareness and acceptance to the community in her honor.

For his efforts, Bullock was named a finalist for the prestigious Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian award.

Lakers’ Reggie Bullock is Finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Over the years, Bullock has consistently shown himself to be a staunch advocate for the cause. With the Pistons, Bullock played a large role in the team’s first ever Pride Night and proudly rode front and center on the Piston’s float at New York City’s Pride parade.

Most recently, Bullock scrapped his All-Star weekend plans, a time where most players catch up on some valuable and much-needed rest, to continue fighting for his cause.

NBA.com – “Four months ago, Bullock cancelled his All-Star Break plans in order to return to his home state of North Carolina. With the All-Star Game held in Charlotte, Bullock took the opportunity to meet with LGBTQ youth and allies from Time Out Youth Center, a local organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth.”

Reggie Bullock’s Outlook With the Lakers

A free agent this offseason, it is currently unknown if Reggie will be returning to the purple and gold with so many unanswered variables on the Lakers’ end. Bullock is far from the most expensive option on the market but coming off two of the best years of his career and approaching the last chance for one more big payday, there is a good chance some team with a bit of cap room decides to pay up and bring him in.

At his best, Bullock is a hard-nosed defender on the perimeter capable of catching fire from deep and sparking an offense. While his shot was hit or miss with the Lakers, he is a career 39% shooter from deep and has shown the ability to consistently knock down shots throughout his career. Likely, last year’s 19 game run with the Lakers just didn’t offer a large enough sample size to showcase to fans just how good of a shooter he actually is.