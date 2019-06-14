Jarvis Landry: Mayfield Comments a ‘Non-Issue’ For Browns

Jarvis Landry says the reported Cleveland Browns’ locker room rift caused by Baker Mayfield’s comments on Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade request is being blown up and the second-year quarterback’s comments were a non-issue with other players.

“I don’t think it would be difficult at all,” Landry told Cantonrep.com during comments made at his youth football camp. “I say to you it’s a non-issue, and it’s not one that we are feeling any particular way about. It’s something that is being blown up from [the media] more than it really is. No offense [to reporters who cover the Browns]. I didn’t mean it like that.”

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported on Thursday that Mayfield’s comments didn’t sit well with veterans in the locker room.

“According to multiple sources, several veteran Browns players approached Baker Mayfield in the locker room after the young QB’s critical comments about RB Duke Johnson to register their displeasure, and they hashed out their differences,” Silver reported.

Johnson requested the trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size.

Mayfield ripped Johnson when asked if Johnson was in an awkward spot during minicamp.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.

“Obviously, he’s going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you’re either on this train or you’re not. It’s moving. You can get out of the way or you can join us. So it is what it is,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

It’s somewhat of an unwritten rule to not get involved in other players business, especially when it involves trades and contracts.

Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows.

Landry, a veteran wide receiver, showed a little more restraint when asked about the issue.