Larry Ogunjobi Will Be Breakout Star For Browns

With all that’s happened this offseason in Cleveland, it’s easy to forget an up-and-comer like Larry Ogunjobi.

The Cleveland Browns defensive tackle is entering his third season and collected 5.5 sacks a year ago. Adding to the degree of difficulty, the former third-round pick played the end of last season with a torn bicep.

Ogunjobi celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, so he’s just entering his prime.

Ogunjobi could be a breakout star for the Browns on the defensive line — at least that’s a sentiment his teammate, All-Pro and defensive line buddy Myles Garrett believes.

“I don’t think people have been able to see all of Larry,” Garrett said this offseason. “I think that first year we both were just getting our first looks at the NFL. Some people come in and have this gigantic splash, some people just got to smoothly transition into it and I think he made that large leap last year, he was just a little bit hindered (by a torn biceps). I think he’s out for a breakout year.”

The Browns traded for Olivier Vernon and signed veteran free agent Sheldon Richardson this offseason. The team is also the running to land former Tampa Bay All-Pro Gerald McCoy.

In the Browns 4-3 defense, that’d be a heck of a rotation at the DT position if the team landed McCoy as well.

McCoy is reportedly deciding between the Browns, Panthers and Ravens and is expected to announce his choice this week.

McCoy is still one of the top players at the position, but he’s 31 and he hasn’t been an All-Pro talent since 2014. His last Pro Bowl was in 2017. Playing with the Browns’ will minimize double teams and allow McCoy to thrive, especially in situations that allow him to freely rush the passer.

It will also pay huge dividends for Ogunjobi, who has proven he’s willing to learn from the NFL’s best.

Ogunjobi attended Von Miller’s pass rush summit at UNLV this offseason, which hosted some of the biggest stars in the game, including two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

“It’s a place where we can link and learn,” Miller said. “It’s not a teaching clinic, where I get up here and teach. I just show you what makes me good, and likewise you show me what makes you guys great — what made DeMarcus great — and if we can apply that to our game, we do. If we can’t, we can’t. But I’m positive that — we’ve got all these guys here in one spot — we’ll be able to learn something.”

Ogunjobi has put in the work to become a game wrecker in the middle and his willingness to learn isn’t something you don’t see everyday in the NFL.

McCoy or not, expect Ogunjobi to cause some chaos for the Browns next season.