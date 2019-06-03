LeBron James Fan Gets Full-Leg Tattoo Depicting Lakers Star [Photo]

It should come as no surprise to longtime Los Angeles Lakers fans that wherever LeBron James goes, hordes of his fans follow suit. One such LeBron-stan made headlines today for an incredibly aggressive full-leg tattoo depicting James at each of his stops throughout his career.

Despite coming off the worst injury of his career, expectations for James and the Lakers are sky high heading into the free agency and NBA Draft. With an exciting young nucleus surrounding James and ample money to go sign a secondary star, the Lakers are expected to make a big splash and dramatically upgrade their roster.

The tattoo makes a point to highlight at least one moment from each of his stops along his NBA career. More impressive than simply the fact that this man got a full leg tattoo of LeBron is the attention to detail by the tattoo artist.

When recreating the scenes on this man’s leg, it wasn’t enough to simply draw LeBron but instead go into detail depicting individual members from the crowd with scary accuracy. In essence, this guy got the entire TV broadcast perfectly tattooed on his leg.

Lakers Free Agency Target Updates

In order to get LeBron the help he needs, the Lakers are most likely to try and strike a deal in the free agent market. It isn’t a secret that LeBron needs some help and thankfully, this years’ free agent crop is one of the strongest in recent memory. Recently, the Lakers have been tied to names like Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler.

While Leonard is still actively playing in the NBA Finals, there have been conflicting reports on if he wants to stay in Toronto or now. He is from southern California, but admittedly grew up not a fan of the Lakers while the Clippers look to offer a bit more stability.

Kyrie Irving has, by all accounts, narrowed his decision down to either the Brooklyn Nets or Lakers while Jimmy Butler looks to be the Lakers third choice (for the time being). While Butler would fit in better with the Lakers’ young talent, Irving and James have a natural chemistry that is proven to win titles. If the Lakers wind up landing Irving, expect to see Lonzo Ball on the move sooner rather than later.