LeBron James Appears to Reveal New Lakers Jersey Number on Twitter

Just hours after LeBron James gave the No. 23 to his newest Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the star forward seemingly revealed his new number on social media. Not surprisingly, it’s one that fans have seen James wear previously in his career, both with the Miami Heat and Team USA.

On Thursday night, LeBron took to Twitter and posted a bit of a cryptic tweet, but the meaning behind it was quickly apparent to anyone and everyone who saw it. The reveal of James’ decision came in the form of an emoji with the number six before it.

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

After LeBron’s decision to pass along the No. 23 to Davis, the popular belief was that he’d go with No. 6. It’s also worth noting that ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported as much on The Jump shortly after the news came to light.

Follow the Heavy Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron James’ Choices for Numbers Other Than 6 With Lakers

Although the consensus was that James would return to the No. 6 for the second time in his NBA career, there were quite a few numbers already off the table for the Lakers star. Below is a list of the numbers that have been retired by the team, courtesy of NBA.com.

8 & 24 (Kobe Bryant)

13 (Wilt Chamberlain)

22 (Elgin Baylor)

25 (Gail Goodrich)

32 (Magic Johnson)

33 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

34 (Shaquille O’Neal)

42 (James Worthy)

44 (Jerry West)

52 (Jamaal Wilkes)

Realistically, a return to No. 6 for LeBron almost made too much sense, and there was very little that pointed to any other outcome. For what it’s worth, he could have gone with something like No. 7 (number of rings he’d need to pass Michael Jordan), or even No. 3 if he wanted to give a tip of the cap to his close friend in Dwyane Wade.

While the return to six was expected, I think most Lakers fans would have been on board with something like No. 3 if it meant showing love to Wade, who retired following the 2018-19 season.

Kyle Kuzma Wants LeBron to Return to the Headband

Along with LeBron’s decision to return to his former number, many fans called for him to bring the headband out of retirement as well. Apparently, his Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma is a fan of the idea also, as he tweeted to James shortly after said to “give the fans what they want.”

All we need is the headband bro. Give the fans what they want. https://t.co/IiW7lGYIvf — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 28, 2019

While it’s unknown if fans can expect James to bring the headband back for the 2019-20 season, one thing we do know is that many owners of No. 23 jerseys may need to go shopping. Beyond just adding a new No. 6 purple and gold jersey to the collections, many fans will surely want to add some Davis gear.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster