With so many moves being made by the Lakers this offseason, there aren’t many players left on the roster. Until the Anthony Davis trade officially goes through, they only have two players under contract returning next season – LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma.

With expectations running sky high heading into next season, LeBron and Kuzma are already back in the gym getting ready to introduce their incoming crop of new teammates this offseason. Along with Anthony Davis, the Lakers look to bring on board either another superstar free agent or potentially fill out their team’s depth using the $32 million in cap space that they hold.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma Get Some Reps in With Lakers’ Coach Frank Vogel

LeBron (obviously) and Kuzma figure to be crucial components to the team’s gameplan next season – so getting in work with new head coach Frank Vogel early is a good idea. Kuzma was the only player of the Lakers’ young core to survive the Anthony Davis trade and subsequent salary dump with Washington. The front office of the Lakers clearly thinks very highly of Kuzma and his incredibly team-friendly rookie scale contract.

Kuzma showed last year to be a great fit alongside LeBron James and a trusted option for the veteran superstar. Also joining USA Basketball at their training camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup, big things are expected for Kuzma after an offseason that saw him be the only asset the Lakers decided to hold onto.

Lakers Offseason Targets

Aside from the top crop of free agents including Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving, the Lakers are looking at a number of other players in order to fill out their roster. With a need to find a number of players of veteran minimum contracts, players like Seth Curry (who could take the Room Exception), Wayne Ellington, Kyle Korver, or a number of other veteran shooters that should be available in a loaded free agent pool.

If the Lakers decide to take a step down from the upper tier of free agents, they could go after someone like D’Angelo Russell, who could become an unrestricted free agent if the Nets wind up landing Kyrie Irving and another superstar in free agency. His max contract would clock in slightly below that of a Leonard, Butler, or Irving enabling the Lakers to add another quality rotational player to the mix before having to dip into the veteran minimum pool of players.