The stakes in Los Angeles may have just gotten a bit higher this summer in the Lakers’ hunt for another star in free agency. While James has been incredibly patient with the front office circus so far, one can only wonder how much patience he has left in the tank with his championship window closing.

Typically known for having more of a role in the front office workings of his teams, LeBron has been mostly relegated to the role of the recruiter with GM Rob Pelinka (and formerly Magic Johnson) making decisions that conflict with what James’ camp has wanted.

LeBron James Could Demand Trade If Lakers Flop In Free Agency [Report]

Longtime Los Angeles Times writer Bill Plaschke took to ESPN today and dropped an absolute bombshell about LeBron James’ potential plans if the Lakers prove unable to find him a suitable running mate in free agency.

Bill Plaschke – “I’m hearing that, if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade—which I don’t know how likely that is, but if that happens, they’ve got big trouble with LeBron. Why would LeBron—I mean, the LeBron era could be over before it starts here. “I heard this for the first time yesterday. Somebody very connected said, ‘You know what, if they whiff, LeBron’s going to say either, ‘I’m out of here,’ or ‘Get me out of here,’ or the Lakers better just might as well just get him out of here.”

While this certainly doesn’t mean that LeBron is gone for good if the Lakers whiff on the free agent market, Plaschke brings up a good point in that it wouldn’t make sense for either side to continue trying to make the relationship work. Not only could LeBron try and find another path to a ring in his final years but the Lakers would be able to command a hefty trade package for the King and could help to actually kickstart a true rebuild.

THAT SAID, the Lakers signed the best player on the planet with every intention of trying to win a title and throwing in the towel now would be an incredibly bad look for both sides.

Lakers 2019 Free Agency Targets

The 2019 Free Agency crop is absolutely loaded, meaning the Lakers should have PLENTY of chances to find and sign a top star player to come in alongside LeBron. Currently, the targets with the most rumors surrounding them are Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler. Leonard and Butler fill a major void at shooting guard for the Lakers and while Irving shares a position with one of the Lakers’ top prospects, they would undoubtedly shuffle things around to ensure that James and his former running mate could once again dominate the hardwood.