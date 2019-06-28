WATCH: Megan Rapinoe Scores in 5th Minute Versus France

The pink-haired Megan Rapinoe struck gold in the opening moments versus France, scoring a goal in the 5th-minute to put the United States up 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The 33-year-old took a set kick just outside the French box, patiently waiting for the lines to form before firing a rocket through the traffic and past the goalkeeper. Since then, she has continued to apply the pressure, threading passes to create two more shots.

The former player for Lyons has starred as of late in France, scoring two penalty kicks to pace the USWNT in the knockout stage versus Spain. The United States lost to France 3-1 back in January, but are looking to win a second straight World Cup.

Here’s the video of the Rapinoe goal. Stay tuned for more coverage of this USA vs. France quarterfinal blockbuster.