Marvin Bagley III Releases Track in Response to Dame Lillard [LISTEN]

Well, that didn’t take long. After challenging Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on ESPN’s First Take and subsequently releasing a diss track, No Debate on Soundcloud, Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III just added even more fuel to the fire. Both Bagley and Dame are fighting for supremacy as the NBA’s best rapper.

Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days?@MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: pic.twitter.com/6bITh8kX86 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2019

When Bagley released his first diss track of Dame on Thursday, it only took Dame only three hours to respond with a song of his own.

The saga continued early Friday morning when Bagley released a response to Dame’s track in the form of another song.