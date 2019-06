NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Predictions for Every Pick

With the NBA draft just days away, there is plenty of added excitement thanks to the Pelcians-Lakers trade. Our latest two-round NBA mock draft offers predictions for every pick.

The Pelicans now have the No. 4 pick in the draft and appear to be zeroing in on three players. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that the Pelicans are considering Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland and Coby White with their second selection. New Orleans is looking for someone to pair with Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball.

There is also a chance that the Pelicans end up trading their second top-five pick. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pelicans have already received offers for the No. 4 pick.

New Orleans has had significant interest in talks with teams in recent days on the fourth overall pick, and those talks are expected to continue over the next several days, sources said. Teams are pursuing point guards Darius Garland and Coby White high in the lottery, giving New Orleans a chance for an even bigger haul from the deal.

Here is a look at our latest two-round NBA mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Pelicans (via Lakers) SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 5 Cavs SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 6 Suns PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC No. 8 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 10 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 11 Timberwolves F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 13 Heat SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 15 Pistons SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 16 Magic SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 17 Hawks (via Nets) PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 19 Spurs SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 21 Thunder F Cam Johnson, UNC No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 23 Jazz SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 24 Sixers C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU No. 25 Blazers SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Nic Claxton, Georgia No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana No. 30 Bucks PG Carsen Edwards, Purdue

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks