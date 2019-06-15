NBA Mock Draft 2019: Pelicans Pick De’Andre Hunter at No. 4

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves with a top five pick with less than a week before draft day and our latest mock has New Orleans selecting De’Andre Hunter at No. 4. The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 pick along with two future first round picks from the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

New Orleans will have a difficult decision to make with so little time remaining. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pelicans are already receiving trade offers for the pick, so there is no guarantee they stay at No. 4. The Pelicans are locked in on Zion Williamson with the top pick and could pair two former ACC foes together.

Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland & De’Andre Hunter Are 3 Names to Watch for the Pelicans

Three likely players the Pelicans could focus on is Hunter along with Jarrett Culver and Darius Garland. Hunter gives them some flexibility at both forward spots aside Brandon Ingram. Julius Randle is also a free agent with no guarantees that he will be back with the Pelicans.

Culver also makes sense but the Pelicans now have a bit of a logjam at shooting guard. Garland is a name to watch depending on how strongly Pelicans GM David Griffin feels about Lonzo Ball as the team’s future point guard. The Lakers are now without a draft pick for 2019 but are still expected to be active in free agency.

Here is a look at our updated NBA mock draft after the trade.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks