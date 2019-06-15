NBA Mock Draft 2019: Pelicans Pick De’Andre Hunter at No. 4

Getty The New Orleans Pelicans could look to pair De'Andre Hunter with Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves with a top five pick with less than a week before draft day and our latest mock has New Orleans selecting De’Andre Hunter at No. 4. The Pelicans acquired the No. 4 pick along with two future first round picks from the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

New Orleans will have a difficult decision to make with so little time remaining. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pelicans are already receiving trade offers for the pick, so there is no guarantee they stay at No. 4. The Pelicans are locked in on Zion Williamson with the top pick and could pair two former ACC foes together.

Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland & De’Andre Hunter Are 3 Names to Watch for the Pelicans

Three likely players the Pelicans could focus on is Hunter along with Jarrett Culver and Darius Garland. Hunter gives them some flexibility at both forward spots aside Brandon Ingram. Julius Randle is also a free agent with no guarantees that he will be back with the Pelicans.

Culver also makes sense but the Pelicans now have a bit of a logjam at shooting guard. Garland is a name to watch depending on how strongly Pelicans GM David Griffin feels about Lonzo Ball as the team’s future point guard. The Lakers are now without a draft pick for 2019 but are still expected to be active in free agency.

Here is a look at our updated NBA mock draft after the trade.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Pelicans PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Grizzlies PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Knicks SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Pelicans (via Lakers) SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 5 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 6 Suns PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 7 Bulls PG Coby White, UNC
No. 8 Hawks SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 9 Wizards C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 10 Hawks F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 11 Timberwolves PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Heat SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
No. 15 Pistons SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 16 Magic SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 17 Hawks (via Nets) SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 18 Pacers G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 19 Spurs SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) F Cam Johnson, UNC
No. 21 Thunder C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Nic Claxton, Georgia
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
No. 30 Bucks SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
