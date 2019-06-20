Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup 2019: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball Are New Additions

The New Orleans Pelicans’ roster is getting a complete makeover with Zion Williamson as the centerpiece after GM David Griffin now has four first-round picks. Griffin is looking to build around Williamson and will have three more first round picks to do just that after completing a trade with the Hawks.

Here is a look at the updated Pelicans roster. Keep in mind the Pelicans roster will look different after free agency. We will be updating this depth chart as the Pelicans make their draft picks.

New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup for 2019-20

C- Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jahlil Okafor

PF- Brandon Ingram, Cheick Diallo (RFA), Julius Randle (PO)*

SF- Jrue Holiday, Kenrich Williams, Stanley Johnson (RFA)

SG- E’Twaun Moore, Josh Hart, Ian Clark (FA), Dairis Bertan, Trevon Bluiett (RFA)

PG- Lonzo Ball, Elfrid Payton (FA), Frank Jackson

*Julius Randle is expected to exercise his player option to become a free agent.

The Pelicans Acquired 4 NBA Draft Picks From the Hawks

The Pelicans turned the No. 4 pick into an even bigger asset by trading down four spots. New Orleans now owns picks No. 8, 10, 17 and 35 in addition to the No. 1 pick which will become Zion Williamson. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the Hawks-Pelicans trade.

Atlanta has acquired New Orleans No. 4 pick in the draft for No. 8 and 17 and 35, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans are sending Solomon Hill, No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick…Atlanta is also sending a Cleveland heavily protected first-round pick in 2020 to the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN…And David Griffin gets maximum value again for the No. 4 pick — expanding that Lakers trade even more.

After rumors emerged that the Pelicans were looking to move the No. 4 pick for a veteran, New Orleans opted to go young by taking the Hawks bounty of selections. It will be interesting to see who New Orleans selects to go with their young core of Williamson, Ball and Holiday. ESPN’s Malika Andrews also reported that the Pelicans will pick up Jahlil Okafor’s option for next season.

“Pelicans are picking up Jahlil Okafor’s team option for the 2019-2020 season, league sources tell ESPN. The New Orleans staff is impressed by the way Okafor has reworked his body and the improvements he’s made on the defensive end of the floor,” Andrews tweeted.