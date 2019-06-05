Rookie N’Keal Harry Offers Mixed Results at Patriots Minicamp

No player at New England Patriots minicamp is likely getting a closer look than rookie receiver N’Keal Harry. The team’s first-round draft pick (No. 32 overall) is expected to contribute immediately as a starter and help relieve the burden on Julian Edelman among the receiving corps.

Two days into minicamp, the Arizona State product has struggled a bit in making a positive impression. But that’s due in part to being covered by All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. (Harry wasn’t matched up against Gilmore during OTAs.) According to first-hand accounts, the rookie has had some “welcome to the NFL” moments.

N'keal Harry drew attention today on numerous occasions for being in the wrong place/running wrong route. Also made a couple of nice catches in traffic (and this is where I will remind you these are OTAs and no one gets hit). #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 4, 2019

However, what’s been most notable is Harry, 21, getting extra work in with quarterback Tom Brady, part of a group including Ben Watson and James White. Those two veterans figure to see plenty of targets (White led the Patriots with 87 receptions last year) from Brady during the regular season, so Harry joining them indicates the team’s expectations.

N’Keal Harry’s plan: Soak up as much wisdom as possible from Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/yvNe5IrtVx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2019

Additionally, Harry has worked in drills with former Patriots Deion Branch and Troy Brown, two of the team’s best receivers during the Brady-Bill Belichick era. As ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out, the coaching staff would be thrilled if Harry matched — or better yet, surpassed — Branch’s rookie production from 2002. However, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Harry is a much bigger receiver.

Video: First-round pick N’Keal Harry works against Deion Branch, who is helping the coaching staff out at mandatory minicamp. Branch (43 catches in 2002) is the most productive rookie WR in the Bill Belichick era. Harry is being relied upon to challenge that production in 2019. pic.twitter.com/LSy7sBVNnQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2019

Troy Brown works with N’Keal Harry (50), Maurice Harris (82) and Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/2TAktYUz0K — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 4, 2019

Later, Edelman and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels joined in to provide mentorship and coaching during Harry’s side work. The Super Bowl LIII MVP explained to reporters that he feels it’s important to help out a new teammate, something he appreciated when he was a rookie.

“I had teammates that help you, and then you had teammates that didn’t,” Edelman said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “I like to be known as a guy that helped you. I like to give little pointers here and there, because the better we all are, the better the team is going to be. I like going out and trying to give information if they want information from me and go from there. It’s part of my job, I guess.”

On Day 2 of minicamp, most of Brady’s attention went to Maurice Harris, who signed with the Patriots as a free agent following three seasons with the Washington Redskins. Meanwhile, Harry hadn’t caught a pass during 11-on-11 drills. But when he finally made a catch, it got everyone’s attention.

N'Keal Harry with the catch of the day Jump ball in the end zone, he just got his finger tips on it before being pushed backwards by the DB. As he was falling, he found the ball and got it with his fingers, full extension parallel to the ground #Patriots — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 5, 2019

N’Keal Harry made the catch of the day today. One-handed stab of a Brian Hoyer pass to the back of the end zone. Harry batted it to himself and secured it before hitting the ground. Hoyer fired up. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 5, 2019

Despite not making plays on slant and fade routes, Harry is certainly saying all the right things off the field while speaking to the media. He expects to make tough catches. That’s consistent with a perfectionist approach that he applied to himself at Arizona State, according to his college position coach.

The expectations are high for Harry, as they should be for a first-round pick. Rookies have struggled in picking up the Patriots’ offense in past years, but Brady appears to be making an effort to give Harry plenty of targets. That’s surely an indication of how badly he and the coaches need Harry to break out as a receiving threat and establish himself as a NFL starter.

READ NEXT: Receiver Demaryius Thomas May Already Be Squeezed off Patriots’ Depth Chart