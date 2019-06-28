Knicks May Target Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA Free Agency 2021

The New York Knicks have already created a backup plan if NBA free agency does not go their way, and it involves Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Knicks strike out on landing a major free agent like Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant this offseason, New York is expected to sign players on short-term deals to preserve cap space for 2021, per the New York Post.

The Knicks consider Walker a situational max player if, say, Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, want to play with him. Irving, meanwhile, appears set on Brooklyn, according to The Post’s Brian Lewis. If the Knicks whiff on Durant and Leonard, they will use their cap space for one- and two-year deals, pending the player, according to sources. That is partly to keep cap flexibility for 2021 when Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent.

Knicks fans have been targeting this summer as the start of the franchise’s transformation, but the team could push their rebuild even further down the road if Durant does not sign with New York. All indications are the Knicks do not plan to move down the list of free agents if they do not land a superstar. Instead, the latest reports show the Knicks are likely to fill their roster with players willing to sign a one or two-year deal allowing them to pursue Antetokounmpo in two years.

The Knicks Could Look to Sign DeMarcus Cousins on a Short-Term Deal

One potential backup option is DeMarcus Cousins who could be looking to sign another prove-it deal this summer. The New York Post reported that the Knicks front office is split on pursuing the Warriors big man.

According to the New York Times, the Knicks have mulled a one-year max offer for center DeMarcus Cousins, but an NBA source said the interest is mild. According to a source, team president Steve Mills wants players who fit the bill of being able to tutor their young players. Cousins has some baggage but is also known to some as a good teammate.

The Knicks Are Attempting to Land a Meeting With Kawhi Leonard

According to Yahoo Sports, the Knicks are attempting to secure a meeting with Leonard once free agency begins. The Clippers and Raptors are believed to be the favorites to sign Leonard, but the All-Star forward has been quiet about his future plans. The Athletic’s Frank Isola reported that the Knicks plan to get meetings with both Leonard and Durant.

“When free agency starts the Knicks are expecting to have meetings with Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard before heading to Los Angeles to meet with what are considered second tier free agents. The countdown begins…,” Isola tweeted.