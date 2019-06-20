Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup With RJ Barrett for 2019-20

The New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA draft as their roster starts to solidify. The Knicks are hoping to also add a marquee player like Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard via free agency.

Here is a look at the Knicks projected starting lineup and roster. Keep in mind this will look different after the draft and free agency. We will be updating the depth chart as the Knicks make more draft selections.

New York Knicks Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2019-20

C: DeAndre Jordan, Mitchell Robinson, Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet

PF: Kevin Knox, Lance Thomas, Henry Ellenson, Isaiah Hicks

SF: Mario Hezonja

SG: R.J. Barrett, Alonzo Trier, John Jenkins

PG: Dennis Smith Jr., Emmanuel Mudiay, Frank Ntilikina, Kadeem Allen, Billy Garrett

Barrett made no secret about the fact that he wanted to play for the Knicks. Prior to the draft, the former Duke shooting guard detailed why he wanted to play in Madison Square Garden.

“It would mean a lot,” Barrett explained to the New York Post. “My late grandfather, rest in peace, he was the biggest Knicks fan. He always told me I’d play for the Knicks. So it would mean a lot for me to play for the team…It would be great [to play at Madison Square Garden]. I played there once [in December against Texas Tech]. And it was such a crazy environment. The lights are really bright there. Everything is great there…I feel like that would be a challenge that I’m willing to accept. If the Knicks pick me, you give everything you got every game and work my butt off and put them on the winning track.”