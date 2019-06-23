Panthers’ Cam Newton Offers $1,500 to Switch Airplane Seats [WATCH]

How much would you offer someone for more leg room on a flight? Panthers quarterback Cam Newton felt $1,500 was the going rate, but he didn’t have any takers on his lucrative offer.

Newton, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 250 pounds, was caught on video peeling off $100 bills and asking a man if he would change airplane seats with him on a 10-hour flight from France. Everyone on the plane erupted in laughter as the man turned down the offer. The encounter was first posted on Twitter, via Eli Edwards.

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Newton was flying back from Paris where he was attending Men’s Fashion Week and served as a fashion model alongside other fashion-forward athletes, like Russell Westbrook, Travis Kelce and Rudy Gay. His Instagram feed was ripe with flashy photos of Newton sporting all kinds of looks, from Louis Vuitton to Heron Preston. Newton has been a regular attendee at New York Fashion Week, too.

The $103 million signal-caller came into Carolina’s mandatory minicamp sporting a new throwing motion after working on his arm mechanics in the offseason. Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on the nagging shoulder issue last January after the Panthers shut him down for the final two games of the season. It was only a “clean-up procedure” and everything appeared fine during OTAs and minicamp.

“It’s good. It’s good,” Newton told 680 The Fan in Atlanta, via NFL.com. “It’s better than I thought it would be. With so much going on throughout the season, I was in fear, in fear to see what actually was wrong.”

The 30-year-old was named NFL MVP in 2016 when he completed 58.9% of his passes and threw for 3,837 yards with 35 touchdowns. He also ran for 636 yards and 10 scores that year while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He ultimately lost the championship to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos and made headlines for storming out of the post-game press conference.

Some are calling this season a “prove-it” year for Newton since his contract expires at the end of 2020. He has many critics in the media who cite his immaturity and habitual shoulder problems as reasons for staying away. Former NFL quarterback David Carr suggested that Newton’s new throwing motion may be a mirage and he could soon revert to his old habits.

“He has a concerted effort to control the motion, and that’s nice in OTAs,” Carr told NFL Network, via Steven Taranto. “When you’re in a controlled environment and you’re throwing short, intermediate passes, you can do that. Especially someone with the arm strength and physical abilities that Cam has.”

The Carolina Panthers begin training camp on July 25 in Spartanburg, North Carolina. They open the regular season on September 8 against the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte.

