Pebble Beach Cost: How Much Are the Fees to Play Golf?

Fans can golf at Pebble Beach for a greens fee of $550 if you are staying at the resort, while non-resort guests will pay an additional $45 per person for a cart fee, per the course’s website. Pebble Beach is open to the public and can be played by anyone who pays the required fees. These fees apply for the rest of 2019, 2020 and all the way until March 31, 2021.

The total cost of playing Pebble Beach could be as much as $690 for a non-resort guest once a caddie is added for $95 plus a suggested tip. There is also an option of using a forecaddie instead for a lower price of $47.50 per person if your group has three or more people. There are benefits to being a guest when attempting to play the course as detailed on the Pebble Beach site.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is open to the public. In fact, it’s been unanimously rated the No. 1 Public Course in the Country. All guests of Pebble Beach Resorts can reserve a tee time at Pebble Beach Golf Links up to 18 months in advance, subject to minimum stay requirements. Non-guests can only reserve tee times 24 hours in advance.

Pebble Beach is one of the most scenic golf courses in the country thanks to its location along the Pacific Ocean. According to Golf.com, fans can save money by playing one of the other courses operated by the Pebble Beach Company. Spyglass Hill, The Links at Spanish Bay and Del Monte Golf Course have greens fees that range from $110 to $395. These would be different courses than the one played by PGA golfers at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Legendary Golfer Jack Nicklaus Called Pebble Beach the One Course He Would Play If Given Another Opportunity

Golfer Jack Nicklaus admitted that Pebble Beach would be the one course he would play if given one more round. Nicklaus expanded on his memories of Pebble Beach in an article he penned for Golf.com.

“If I only had one more round to play, I would choose to play it at Pebble Beach,” Nicklaus noted on Golf.com.

The course is accessible from the public beach, per Golf.com. While there are signs advising people not to trespass during the tournament, Golf.com detailed how to access the course’s 10th hole.

Among the many charms of Pebble Beach is that it’s actually accessible from a public beach. It’s a simple process: Park your car on Scenic Road, which abuts the white sands of Carmel Beach, walk north about a quarter of a mile and you’ll come across a grassy, rocky, sandy bluff with the top of a flagstick just barely visible atop it. That’s the southernmost point of Pebble Beach, the green on the bruising 495-yard par-4 10th hole.

While Pebble Beach is a public golf course, it requires some serious money to play. That said, it is still far more accessible for fans than many of the other legendary golf courses that are played by the PGA Tour.