Antonio Brown Pays Tribute to Recently Deceased Police Trooper

The community of Mount Pleasant, Michigan said goodbye to a local legend earlier this week. Mike White, a retired Michigan state police trooper, died at the age of 62 from a heart attack. White was beloved by his community and served as a trooper for 28 years before retiring a year ago to become a community service trooper.

“He was an icon in the community,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Todd Parsons. “If you ever met Mike, it had a profound effect on you as a person.”

White wasn’t just a trooper, he was also a pastor at the local church and was very active in the community.

White served as a team chaplain for the Central Michigan Football team and was a beloved member of the program. He would often join the team on road trips for away games. Jim McElwain, the head coach of Central Michigan Football took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

We lost an incredible member of our @CMU_Football family this morning. Mike White made a tremendous impact on our program and he will be greatly missed by us all. We are all so fortunate to have had him in our lives. #RIP to a true Chippewa – thank you Mike! pic.twitter.com/djph66lBdv — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) June 9, 2019

White’s death was most notably mourned by Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown played his college football at Central Michigan so he was likely affected by White’s presence. Brown still holds a lot of love for his alma mater and he put up big numbers while he was there. He forewent his senior season to enter the NFL draft where he fell to the sixth round and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite being a late-round draft pick, Antonio Brown has been a superstar during his time in the NFL. He’s been named first team all-pro four times and consistently puts up huge numbers. After a very public falling out with the Steelers, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders and has been all smiles ever since.

Brown didn’t stop the mourning with White. He also paid tribute to former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, who was recently shot while in the Dominican Republic.

Prospects are looking positive for Ortiz as he’s been receiving top care. It was recently revealed that the men who attempted to kill Ortiz were paid to do so. It still remains unclear who wants Ortiz dead or why.

Though the recent mourning, Brown seems excited with his new team and with an appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks on the way, the public could be seeing a lot more of the star receiver very soon.

