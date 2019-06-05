Confirmed: Raiders Headed to Canada for Preseason Game

As many reports had previously indicated, the Oakland Raiders will be headed to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for their third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. This will finalize the Raiders’ preseason schedule which also sees them face off against the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

See you soon, Canada. 🇨🇦 We’re heading north of the border for the first time ever, hosting the Packers in Winnipeg this preseason. Release » https://t.co/mSRqNCFJTH

Learn more » https://t.co/tJgQbKrUPb@NFLCanada | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/a6aVF1CoUz — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 5, 2019

It had been widely speculated for months that the Raiders would be playing one of their preseason games against the Packers in Canada. This will mark the first time the Raiders have ever played a game in Canada and will be one of two games that Raiders will be playing abroad in 2019. They’ll also be heading to London, England to play against the Chicago Bears during the regular season.

Despite the fact that the Raiders already have to travel more than any other team in 2019, tight end Luke Wilson is fired up to return to his home country to play.

Safe to say @LWillson_82 is fired up to play in his home country. More on our preseason game in Winnipeg » https://t.co/QyCsyLv19h 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/CtB2Z1FEUc — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 5, 2019

This will be the first time an NFL game has been played in Canada since 2013. It will be interesting to see how it goes this time as the previous attempt was considered a failure.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Derek Carr & His Receivers are Making Highlights in OTAs

