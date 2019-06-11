Raiders Sign Former USC Cornerback, 3rd-Year WR

The Oakland Raiders have made a couple new additions just ahead of their first mandatory minicamp. The first was former USC cornerback Isaiah Langley and the other was former Washington Redskins wide receiver, Montay Crockett. Neither player has ever appeared in an NFL game, so they don’t have any stats to go off of and both players seem to be bodies that were added for practices.

Crockett has bounced around the NFL and been on the rosters for five NFL teams before he signed with the Raiders. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers, but he was cut just before the season started. He made it to the active roster for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, but only lasted a month before he was cut. He was also saw time the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins, but never made it past the practice squad with any of those teams. He was most recently seen playing for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football league. Crockett joins an already crowded group of receivers and will have to fight to make it to at least the practice squad.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Langley just finished up his time at USC, so the Raiders will be the first squad that he’s been on as a professional. He wasn’t a starter for the Trojans, but he did see a good amount of playing time. Langley made 105 tackles and one interception during his four years in Los Angeles. The defensive backfield isn’t as crowded with talent as the receiving corps is, so Langley will get his chances to show that he’s deserving of a spot on the roster in some form. He’ll likely try to compete for a special teams or practice squad spot.

With these signings, the Raiders had to waive defensive back Makinton Dorleant and safety Montrel Meander. Dorleant was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers back in 2016. He was put on injured reserve just before the season started, but was back on the roster by week 13. Unfortunately, Dorelant hurt his leg against the Detroit Lions during the last game of the 2016 season and was cut a few months later because he failed his physical. He spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, but never made it past the practice squad. He signed with the Raiders in December and will likely find practice work with another team this offseason.

Montrel Meander was with the Cleveland Browns practice squad before the Raiders signed him away after Leon Hall was placed on injured reserve last season. The defensive back out of Grambling was another undrafted free agent that hasn’t seen any time on the field. Meander is a name that has flown under the radar so far in his career, but the Raiders will likely call his number again if they get bit by the injury bug this season.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Comments on Players Entering Contract Years

