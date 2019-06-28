Ice Cube Thinks the Raiders Will Win a Super Bowl in the Next 5 Years

Famous rapper and die-hard Raider fan, Ice Cube, seems rather hopeful about the team’s chances to get back to the Super Bowl. Ice Cube has been a Raiders fan since their days back in Los Angeles and stayed true to them despite them moving to back Oakland in the 90s. Ice Cube and his rap group NWA repped Raider swag a lot of the time and played a big role in making the Raiders gain pop culture cred.

It’s been a while since the Raiders were in the Super Bowl, but Ice Cube is happy with the team’s new additions. He was recently a guest on FS1’s Undisputed and he made a rather interesting prediction.

"In 5 years, we're (Raiders) going to have at least 2 trophies." — @icecube pic.twitter.com/x1VBLrfzQK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 26, 2019

“In five years, we’re [Raiders] going to have at least 2 trophies,” said Ice Cube when questioned about where the Raiders will be in five years.

This assertion led to Shannon Sharpe, one of the show’s host, to break out in laughter. Sharpe was a Denver Bronco for 12 years, so he obviously has a bias against the Raiders. Sharpe proceeded to call Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr “DeWrecked Carr.” Big words from a man whose team will be running with a washed up Joe Flacco. Sharpe also said that he’s excited to see the Raiders on HBO’s Hard Knocks so that everybody can see “how terrible [the Raiders] are.” While Ice Cube’s prediction is certainly lofty, to say the Raiders are going to be terrible is an obvious example of Sharpe being hyperbolic, as he’s prone to do. Ice Cube was obviously caught off guard by how overly aggressive Sharpe was being, but he was still has a positive outlook for 2019.

The Raiders have made great additions all over the defense and offense. It’s impossible to say at this juncture if they are ready for the playoffs, but it’s not implausible that they could get back there in 2020. The Raiders have always been a punching bag for the media, so Raider fans shouldn’t care too much about what Shannon Sharpe has to say. Hopefully, Ice Cube is right and he can hop back on Undisputed five years from now and laugh in Sharpe’s face.

