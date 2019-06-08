Raiders’ Trent Brown is Working With top Offensive Line Coach

New Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown is doing everything in his power to live up to his record-breaking contract. Recently, Brown was seen working with some of the best pass rushers in the NFL at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit at UNLV and now he’s planning on working with a revered offensive line coach when he could be taking a vacation before training camp.

I’m really excited to get to work wit my dawg @BigDuke50 — Trent Brown (@Trent) June 8, 2019

If you don’t know the name Duke Manyweather, you should because he’s building a reputation as an expert on all things offensive line. He never played, nor coached in the NFL, but Manyweather now coaches NFL lineman and helps scout from time to time. Like Von Miller, Manyweather wanted to have a summit for NFL players, but for offensive linemen. He teamed up with Lane Johson of the Philidelphia Eagles and created OL Masterminds. In a piece for SB Nation, former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz said that Johson told him, “there are two different games being played, seven-on-seven and in the trenches. We need to have more focus on our game as a group. We (OL) need to have a game plan how to attack the DL and this summit can help add tools to the arsenal.”

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Some notable names that attended the first Masterminds Summit in 2018 were Lane Johnson himself and Kansas City offensive tackle Mitch Schwartz, who some believe is the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Manyweather hasn’t been in the game long, but after Schwartz went to his summit, he had the best season of his career and made first team all-pro.

Trent Brown working with Manyweather is a positive sign as Brown has never even made a pro bowl. Manyweather does not have a very long track record, but Brown seeking help from a respected mind is a good choice. There are some that think the Raiders overpaid for Brown and that he’s not even a top ten player at the position. With that said, Brown’s best performance of his career came during the New England Patriots’ most recent playoff run.

Trent Brown and the Rams duo are the highest-graded offensive tackles so far this postseason pic.twitter.com/rODxxGksNK — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 17, 2019

That run is likely what got Brown his massive contract and time will tell if he can keep that momentum rolling into the next season with his new team. While there are doubters of Brown’s ability, he’s been doing all the right things to sure up his game this offseason. The AFC West is loaded with top pass-rushing talent, so Brown is going to have his hands full as a member of the Raiders. Brown will be lining up on the right side to start the season, which is his natural position. If second-year left tackle Kolton Miller continues to struggle, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if Jon Gruden and company decide to move Brown over to the left side.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Trent Brown Tweets Cryptic Message on ‘Bad Coaching’

