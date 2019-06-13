Rob Gronkowski’s Sports Memorabilia Decor Has a Persistent Theme

For now, Rob Gronkowski is retired and insists his playing days are over. The question of whether or not he’ll eventually return to play for the New England Patriots will persist through at least the early part of the season, especially if the offense struggles and production from the tight end position is scarce. It might hang over the Patriots until the playoffs.

Until then, Gronk appears to be moving on. One example of that is his decision to sell his condo in downtown Boston. The penthouse unit recently sold for $2.3 million after going on the market in March. How the new owner chooses to decorate the condo is to be determined. But according to photos posted on Zillow, Gronkowski had the walls adorned with plenty of sports memorabilia.

Naturally, an image of Gronk and his No. 87 were mounted.

But the other two Gronkowski brothers were also represented with framed Patriots jerseys, Dan’s No. 82 and Glenn’s No. 47.

Nice place!

Lest you think only Gronkowski jerseys were hung up in that Boston condo, the Zillow photo gallery also reveals framed Daniel Murphy and Chris Pettit jerseys on the walls.

Why Murphy and Pettit? Those choices seem totally random.

But as NBC Sports Boston reports, another Gronkowski brother, Gordie, was actually listed as the owner of the condo when it went on the market. And Gordie played college baseball with Murphy at Jacksonville University and with Pettit on the Los Angeles Angels’ rookie league club.

Will those jerseys move over to Rob Gronkowski’s new pad, wherever that ends up being? That seems likely unless Gordie Gronkowski chooses to hang his brothers’ and former teammates’ memorabilia in his own place. Or maybe a different, non-sports related theme will be part of the future interior design.

