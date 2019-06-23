Former Eagles QB Accused of Investment Fraud Over Oakland Raiders

Former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete is in a bit of hot water after allegedly scamming a business partner on an investment deal. Peete, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia, received $300,000 from Carlos Rogers in a failed plan to help keep the Raiders in Oakland.

Peete is being sued by Rogers for the return of his initial investment, plus another $100,000 in punitive damages, according to TMZ Sports. The website originally reported that the man suing Peete was former NFL cornerback Carlos Rogers, but that was later proved false. The man in question is a successful real estate and marketing guru from California.

I’m the Carlos A Rogers that’s suing him. https://t.co/cfmv5eNpgJ — CARLOS A ROGERS (@CARLOSAROGERS) June 22, 2019

The lawsuit claims that Peete promised “everyone will be paid back” in the investment deal which sought to provide financing for a new football facility for the Raiders in Oakland. The move was thought to sway the team from moving to Las Vegas.

Per TMZ, Rogers wired Peete the money in 2017 before NFL owners approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas. Peete allegedly “stalled and came up with excuses” when Rogers asked for a return on his investment.

Peete played quarterback in the NFL for 16 seasons, including four years with the Eagles, from 1995 to 1998. He started 24 games and led the team to an improbable playoff win over the Detroit Lions. He threw 17 touchdowns against 27 interceptions during his time in Eagles green, while recording a 15-9 record as a starter.