Roger Federer’s Wife, Mirka Federer, Is a Former Pro Tennis Player

Roger Federer’s wife, Mirka Federer, also was a Swiss tennis player. Roger met Mirka when he was 18 and the two were playing at the Sydney Olympic Games, per CNN.

“We were both playing for Switzerland in tennis, and then we spent two weeks together in those dorms,” Roger noted to CNN. “We were together with the wrestlers and all the other cool athletes. I guess over the two weeks, we built up some chemistry.”

Mirka is two years older than Roger, and she noted that he was “young” after their first kiss. Roger admitted to CNN that he rounded up his age a bit to appear older.

He [an Olympic wrestler also in the dorm] said, ‘Hey, kiss her now.'” Federer giggles: “And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know, maybe, should I?'” The wrestler egged him on. “So, anyway, I did,” continues Federer. Even so Federer had to fall back on the teenage trick of beefing up your age with fractions. “She told me I was so young when she kissed me. I tried to tell her I was almost 18-and-a-half. I tried to sneak in a quarter year.”

Mirka Was Forced to Retire From Tennis in 2002 After Sustaining a Serious Foot Injury

Mirka also had a successful tennis career and was ranked as high as No. 74 before her career was cut short after sustaining a serious foot injury, per Tennis World. Roger noted that while she officially retired from tennis, Mirka has played an integral role in his successful tennis career.

“She had a problem with her foot, she could not walk properly anymore she had surgery, she tried to comeback and if comeback would have been okay and the pain were gone away she would have kept on playing, but her foot today still hurts her sometimes, so it did not go well for her and the decision was simple,” Roger said, per Tennis World USA. “She found a great place in my life first as a girlfriend and now as a wife, incredibly supportive. I could have never asked for a better girlfriend and wife, she has been the best throughout all these years and it has been wonderful.”

Roger’s Wife Has Been Watching the 2019 French Open From Home

Roger and Mirka have four children: Myla, Charlene, Lenny and Leo. Rather than cheer on Roger at the French Open, Mirka has been at home with the kids, but there is a slight chance she could attend matches at the end of the tournament.

“I would have never thought to be alone in a Grand Slams, so that’s the first time it happens,” Federer explained, per Tennis World. “We were in New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Shanghai. Then it went like this: end of the year in Dubai, Australia, Indian Wells and Miami. So we decided some time ago that children should be at home for a longer time. It’s better for their schedule. But at Wimbledon they will definitely comeback.”

Roger is known for his calm demeanor on the tennis court, but he admits that away from tennis he is like any other parent who can get frustrated with his children.

“The kids challenge me sometimes,” Federer noted, per Express. “Like any parent, you can’t ignore that. You tell them five times to come to get to the table because dinner is ready and they don’t come. I get loud sometimes like ‘come on guys – it’s about time what is going on! Why are you not listening to me.’ It takes a lot [to stress me out] it’s true. I’m a relaxed and mellow guy and that helps.”