Snoop Dogg Drops Hammer With Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Prediction

Born and raised in Los Angeles, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the most well-known Los Angeles Lakers fans out there. Snoop has been a staunch supporter of the franchise as long as he’s been around and has used his celebrity pull to get close with both the players and organization. When Kobe Bryant retired in 2016, Snoop gifted him a LEGENDARY Lakers’ convertible.

However, Snoop has never been afraid to keep it real with the Lakers and their fans. Last season, amid the turbulent stretch that saw the Lakers get plagued by injuries and subsequently fall out of the playoff picture, Snoop posted a SCATHING rant in which he called out the team and in particular coach Luke Walton.

Snoop Dogg’s Bold Lakers Prediction: Anthony Davis is on the Way

This time, Snoop Dogg took to ESPN’s First Take and made a bold proclamation for what he thinks is going to go down between the Lakers and Anthony Davis.

“Oh, we’re gonna get him.” Snoop added, “AD is on the way.”

Snoop mainly cited his rationale being that he sees a lot of what LeBron James is doing now in himself. With LeBron holding court and some big-name players in attendance, Snoop thinks James is starting to leverage his network of connections to try and make something happen. Comparing it to the rap game, Snoop gave some solid insight as to what might be going through the King’s mind right now.

“I’m just watching the orchestration of how I am in the rap game and how I have relationships and understandings like how ‘Come let me holla at you real quick, I can get you this TV situation, this movie situation, this what’s gonna happen when your basketball career is over situation’.”

Lakers Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

When it comes to Anthony Davis, the Nets move to potentially try and add both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving helps to tilt the scales heavily towards either the Lakers or Knicks in the chase for Davis. Especially if Irving leaves the Celtics, they would be unlikely to part with their appealing young assets like Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Make no mistake, Boston still has the best overall trade package for Anthony Davis but expect them to fall out of the Davis sweepstakes should Irving jump ship.