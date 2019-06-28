Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 28

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Thursday, highlighted by the results being announced for the first-ever MLB All-Star Starters Election. See who was named to the 90th Midsummer Classic below!

We also take a look back on the Boston Red Sox traveling in amazing style to Europe for this weekend’s London Series and a New York Giants’ first-round draft pick moving his mother to tears with a surprise gift.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

THE RESULTS ARE IN: MLB All-Star Game Starters Announced Following First-Ever Election

The first All-Star Game “Starters Election” came to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon, with fans having had 28 hours to vote-in a starter for each position in each league.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout won the “popular vote” with 993,857 votes in the final stage of the election and was named to his 8th All-Star team. Trout is the only player to win back-to-back All-Star Game MVPs (2014, 2015).

The AL West-leading Houston Astros had the most starters (three) voted in for this year’s All-Star Game, with third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley getting the starting nod. Brantley beat out New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge by less than one percent for the final American League outfield spot – the closest race in this year’s election.

Leading the National League in votes was Milwaukee outfielder and sure-to-be MVP candidate Christian Yelich, who tallied 930,577 votes.

The National League will field the third youngest outfield in All-Star game history and the youngest to start an All-Star Game since 1957. Joining 27-year-old Yelich in the outfield for the NL will be 23-year-old Cody Bellinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers and 21-year-old Braves sensation Ronald Acuña Jr.

This year’s “Starters Election” followed a primary voting phase which gave fans the chance to narrow down the starter finalists to three for each position.

The pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced this Sunday at 5:30pm ET on ESPN.

Here’s a look at the starters for the 90th Midsummer Classic which will take place on July 9th at Cleveland’s Progressive Field:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C Gary Sánchez Yankees 1B Carlos Santana Indians 2B DJ LeMahieu Yankees SS Jorge Polanco Twins 3B Alex Bregman Astros OF Mike Trout Angels OF George Springer Astros OF Michael Brantley Astros DH Hunter Pence Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C Wilson Contreras Cubs 1B Freddie Freeman Braves 2B Ketel Marte Diamondbacks SS Javier Báez Cubs 3B Nolan Arenado Rockies OF Christian Yelich Brewers OF Cody Bellinger Dodgers OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves

LIVING THE LIFE: Boston Red Sox Travel to London in Style for Special Two-Game Series With Yankees

Red Sox taking the Crystal Skye Boeing 777 to London, the most luxurious big jet in the world. Six hour trip for up to 88 people in flat first class seats with a full bar costs around $500,000. pic.twitter.com/XMa9loxNIO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2019

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will be taking their heated rivalry across seas this weekend for the London Series and one of those teams sure knows how to make the trip.

The Red Sox, MLB’s defending champs, traveled in supreme style on Wednesday, taking the Crystal Skye Boeing 777 to England for this weekend’s series. According to CBS Sports, the plane is “considered to be the largest, most luxurious charter jet in the world.”

The Sox were treated to having a full bar, a dining room, and a cabin which has 88 seats that recline to a flat position and each has a 24-inch touchscreen display for entertainment.

Darren Rovell of Action Network HQ said that a six-hour trip for up to 88 people on this jet would cost around $500K.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play at London Stadium on Saturday at 1:10pm ET on FOX and Sunday at 10:10am ET on ESPN.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: New York Giants’ First-Round Pick Surprises Mom with New Bentley

The New York Giants’ first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft gave back to his mother in a big way this week.

Deandre Baker, the Georgia cornerback who was drafted #30 overall, moved his mother to tears earlier this week when he surprised her with a brand-new Bentley.

You can see her amazing reaction in his Instagram post, above.

Baker signed a four-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants on June 14th.

LeBron needs a new number after giving No. 23 to AD https://t.co/kyhU7FiVT4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2019

LeBron James giving up his No. 23 to Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers flip three players to Wizards, clearing cap space to have flexibility to bring in another max-contract player

Tampa Bay Rays top Minnesota Twins in 18-inning marathon

WHAT’S ON TAP

FIFA Women’s World Cup (Quarterfinals): U.S. vs. France

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team faces off with host nation France this afternoon in a much-anticipated quarterfinal round match. The U.S. and France were two of the favorites to win the World Cup coming into this year’s tournament.

Date: Friday, 6/28

Time: 3pm ET

TV: FOX

MLB London Series: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

The defending MLB champion Boston Red Sox and the first-place, red hot New York Yankees will take their classic rivalry overseas to London for a special two game series.

Saturday: 1:10pm ET (FOX)

Sunday: 10:10am ET (ESPN)