Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 22

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Friday, highlighted by Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara hitting a massive 505-foot home run that tied a Statcast era record and has probably yet to land.

We also take a look back on Albert Pujols getting an ovation fit for a king in his return to St. Louis after 8 years since playing his last game with the Cardinals, and New York Knicks’ first-round draft pick RJ Barrett already handling the New York media with style.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

MUST-SEE PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara Launches Record-Tying 505-Foot Home Run

Nomar Mazara nearly hit this out of Texas. 505 feet 😲 (Via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/d9WpGsGysC — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) June 22, 2019

Think of all the power hitters that have come through the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Park, in its 26 years of existence, and on Friday night Rangers’ Nomar Mazara surpassed them all in distance. The 24-year-old outfielder blasted a 505-foot home run halfway up the second deck in right field, which tied for the longest homer in the big leagues since Statcast began calculating distances in 2015. Trevor Story of the Rockies had hit one 505 feet at Coors Field in 2018.

Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR. 505 feet. That's tied for the longest HR ever tracked by Statcast, with Trevor Story's last September 5 at Coors. pic.twitter.com/TJaizTwswO — David Adler (@_dadler) June 22, 2019

Mazara’s moon shot was the first 500-foot home run in Globe Life Park. Since we live in the era of statistics, we can’t leave out the exit velocity of 109.7 mph that the ball jettisoned out with. Mazara now has 71 hits on the season, 10 of which are long balls.

TOP MOMENT OF THE NIGHT: Albert Pujols Receives Long Standing Ovation in Return to St. Louis

What a scene. The return of Albert Pujols. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/XOfi0iLtwO — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019

It’s hard to believe it’s been eight years since Albert Pujols suited up in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey. It’s even harder to believe that he hasn’t stepped foot in his old stomping grounds since he played his last game for the Cardinals in 2011. Playing for the Angels in the first interleague series in St. Louis since he left, Pujols received a rousing ovation before his first at-bat that lasted about 1 minute and 20 seconds. He ended up tipping his helmet to the crowd and hugged former teammate Yadier Molina.

"Rather than indulge the 'what-ifs,' a reflection on the baseball magic @PujolsFive and the @Cardinals made is far more appropriate."@jonmorosi reflects on Albert Pujols' iconic years in St. Louis leading up to his first game back at Busch Stadium. pic.twitter.com/E2GDVts9v4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 21, 2019

Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals where he’d become the face of the franchise, leading them to nine postseason appearances and two World Series titles. He remarkably hit more than 30 home runs in all 11 seasons played with the Red Birds and won three MVP awards.

Pujols would play his final game with the Cardinals in October of 2011 when St. Louis beat the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the World Series. He would go on to sign a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels that offseason.

Welcome to New York! RJ Barrett Tackles Tough Question Like Seasoned Pro in Day 1 Press Conference

First question RJ Barrett is asked at his introductory Knicks press conference: “Do you have big enough shoulders to carry this franchise?” Welcome to New York, kid. pic.twitter.com/mXUDK38eXM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 21, 2019

Some players are just not cut out for the big stage of New York with the lights, cameras, and constant media pressure. After watching his first press conference on Friday, I’ve got a feeling RJ Barrett will have no problem at all tackling the big City and all it has to offer.

The New York Knicks #3 overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft met with the media at Madison Square Garden and was faced with a tough first question out of the gate: “Do you have big enough shoulders to carry this franchise?”

RJ fielded the question like a seasoned vet, laughing it off and saying: “That’s funny. Carry? I wouldn’t say carry, I’d say it’s going to be a great group of guys that are going to be together…This is the biggest stage, so yeah I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to play. But I haven’t even played a game yet so how you going to ask me a question like that?”

RJ Barrett’s message to New Yorkers/Knicks fans: “I’m here. I love you. Let’s try to get back to that championship way.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 21, 2019

Welcome to New York RJ!

