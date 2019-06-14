Steph Curry’s Orange Shoes at NBA Finals Are Under Armour Curry 6’s

Steph Curry debuted a new orange colorway for his signature Under Arumor Curry 6’s at the NBA finals. Curry was seen wearing the orange shoes during Game 6 in the final game at Oracle Arena. Several of Curry’s latest shoes have paid homage to Oakland during the Warriors last few games before moving to San Francisco next season. Curry spoke to The Undefeated about his love for the city and how he has incorporated this passion into his latest series of shoes.

“It seems like everything we’ve put out this year, like ‘The Town’ colorways, has been a part of my story or something about Oakland,” Curry told The Undefeated. “It has the city of Oakland’s name across it. I was hoping for something iconic that could capture a moment as we wind down our last days at Oracle.”

For Game 3, Curry wore a black and gold colorway with the word Oakland written on the side of the shoe.

To Oakland, with love. As the @warriors return to @OracleArena for Game 3, @StephenCurry30 extends his gratitude to 30 people who have shaped his 10 years in The Town: https://t.co/1DBD4lbH5K pic.twitter.com/vSNeJl6PFF — Under Armour News (@UAnews) June 4, 2019

Nike Lost Steph Curry After a Terrible Pitch Meeting in 2013

Curry originally was with Nike when he began his career, but a terrible pitch meeting sealed the deal for Curry’s exit. Curry’s father, Dell Curry, told ABC News that Nike considered his son a “second tier” NBA player from a marketing perspective. ABC News detailed the worst parts of the 2013 meeting.

It got worse from there. A PowerPoint slide featured Kevin Durant’s name, presumably left on by accident, presumably residue from repurposed materials. “I stopped paying attention after that,” Dell says. Though Dell resolved to “keep a poker face,” throughout the entirety of the pitch, the decision to leave Nike was in the works. In the meeting, according to Dell, there was never a strong indication that Steph would become a signature athlete with Nike. “They have certain tiers of athletes,” Dell says. “They have Kobe, LeBron and Durant, who were their three main guys. If he signed back with them, we’re on that second tier.”

Curry ended up signing with Under Armour where he would become the face of the brand. According to Sports Illustrated, Nike offered Curry a deal worth $2.5 million per year, while Under Armour’s offer was close to $4 million each year. Curry signed a new contract with Under Armour in 2015 that runs through 2024 and the deal includes an equity stake in the company.

Hawks swingman Kent Bazemore played a big role in recruiting Curry to Under Armour. Bazemore was playing for the Warriors at the time and formed a friendship with the All-Star.

“I’ll shout anything out,” Bazemore noted to ABC News. “Yeah, I have no shame when it comes to branding. I’ll throw Under Armour’s name, anything I’m a part of. I’ll speak so highly of it. And Steph’s like, ‘My deal is up.’ I’m like, ‘Man, come over here, get your own shoe.’ I hadn’t talked to anybody at Under Armour about this. I was making all these promises, like ‘Get your own shoe, you’re the face of the game,’ sending out all these hypotheticals. I haven’t talked to anyone over there.”