Sweden’s Caroline Seger & Former Teammate Malin Levenstad Broke Up

Leading the undefeated Swedish National Team into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is Captain Caroline Seger. Not only has the star midfielder been captain of the team since 2009, she led Sweden’s team in their infamous defeat of the USWNT in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil, in which they eventually earned the silver medal after their 2-1 loss to Germany in the finals.

On a personal level, Seger has always been out and proud about her sexuality, as are many of her fellow players on the Swedish National Team. Between 2010 and 2015, Seger was linked to girlfriend and former teammate, Malin Levenstad, however, it appears Sweden’s soccer power couple has since broken up. While Seger leads The Swedish team through her fourth World Cup competition, Levenstad, 30, retired from the sport in 2014. She is is currently the head coach of her former team FC Rosengård, which makes her the youngest head coach in Damallsvenskan, and in a relationship with another former Swedish soccer player, Therese Sjogran.

While it’s unclear if or who Seger’s currently dating anyone, her focus remains steadfast on the current World Cup games, and her mission of getting young girls involved in the sport of soccer. Seger is also an ambassador to STRNG WMN, which aims to create equality for women athletes.

Just before the World Cup kicked off, Seger, along with four of her teammates, were honored by the Swedish Football Foundation and Coca-Cola’s creative agency Isobar with public statues. Through the “Football ForevHer” campaign the goal is to create a bigger spotlight on female athletes.

Of the honor Seger said, “One of the most important issues on The Swedish Football Association’s agenda is to increase equality. All women and men, girls and boys should have the same premises to play football. We see a positive change, but there is much to be improved. One important action that we can do together with our partners is to influence the common picture of football in Sweden.”

“More female football players need to be recognized and celebrated to enjoy the stardom of football. We are amid a positive change. By working together to achieve an equal football in Sweden we can influence a change attitudes, increase the attention and the engagement for women’s football. It is a powerful feeling to be part of this. I feel so proud to have been selected as one of the first statues ever created of female footballers in Sweden and to be part of the initiative Football Forevher.”

