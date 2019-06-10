Patriots’ Nick Caserio Wanted by Texans for GM Opening

One year ago, the New England Patriots turned down a request from the Houston Texans to interview director of player personnel Nick Caserio. 12 months later, the Texans want to talk to Caserio again and the Patriots may have to relent.

According to the Houston Chronicle‘s John McClain, the Texans have filed a formal request to interview Caserio for their vacant general manager opening and are waiting for a response from the Patriots. Caserio, 43, is Houston’s top choice for the position, which was vacated when the team fired Brian Gaine.

Since Nick Caserio was Texans’ No. 1 candidate to replace Rick Smith last year, I think he’ll be the No. 1 candidate to replace Brian Gaine, too. Patriots denied permission last year. We’ll have to see if that’s changed this year. Caserio and Bill O’Brien are close friends. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 9, 2019

Gaine was in the second year of a five-year contract, which doesn’t seem like nearly enough time for a general manager to execute his vision. But ownership apparently didn’t believe Gaine was doing a good enough job. More specifically, executives felt that his plan wasn’t moving fast enough to turn the Texans into a Super Bowl contender coming off head coach Bill O’Brien’s best season in Houston.

O’Brien, whose team went 11-5 last year, appears to have won a power struggle for personnel control, which is a major factor in the Texans’ pursuit of Caserio. The two worked together closely on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in New England from 2007 through 2011.

Caserio served as the Patriots’ quarterback coach before moving to the front office, though he still assisted offensive coaches with game preparation. O’Brien progressed from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach before coaching quarterbacks and eventually becoming offensive coordinator.

The connections between Caserio and the Texans don’t end there. Jack Easterby, Houston’s current vice president of player development, was the team development director and character coach in New England until leaving the Patriots in the wake of owner Robert Kraft facing charges of soliciting prostitution.

B/c this has come up — the Patriots were able to block Caserio and Ossenfort from interviewing in Houston in '18 b/c their season was still ongoing. Won't be as easy now. Here's the piece of the NFL anti-tampering policy that's relevant. Real GM job = they have to let them go. pic.twitter.com/WmPlMYQ1Bh — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 10, 2019

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer reports that O’Brien wanted Easterly badly, enough to compel the Texans to outbid the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins to hire him. Giving Easterly an executive vice president title factored heavily into that.

Furthermore, according to Breer, the Patriots were able to refuse giving the Texans permission to talk to Caserio last year because the team’s season was still being played at the time. Obviously, that’s not the case in early June. Additionally, New England can’t prevent Caserio from leaving because a GM position would be viewed as a promotion, not a lateral move.

Caserio has been the Patriots’ director of player personnel since 2008, when Scott Pioli left to become the Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager. However, he’s been with New England since 2001, joining the organization as an offensive assistant. In addition to working with the offensive coaching staff, Caserio was also a scout for the team before moving into the personnel department.