WATCH: Trailer for ‘100% Julian Edelman’ Showtime Documentary

Fans needing a New England Patriots and Julian Edelman fix in the weeks before the team reports to training camp in late July can get a therapeutic dose on June 28 with the premiere of 100% Julian Edelman on Showtime.

The premium cable network released a 30-second trailer in advance of the doc’s premiere. Check it out:

Directed by Kyler Schelling, the sports documentary will focus on Edelman’s return from the torn ACL he suffered in his right knee during the 2017 preseason. Filmmakers chronicled his recovery and rehab process from the injury, which sidelined him for the entire 2017 season.

Additionally, the film follows Edelman through his four-game PED suspension before the 2018 campaign. But as many fans know, there’s a happy ending to this particular story with Edelman being awarded MVP honors in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

As the short trailer shows, the documentary will also look at how Edelman’s father pushed his childhood football development. His career path toward the NFL, beginning as a junior college quarterback at the College of San Mateo to a three-year stint at Kent State, will also be chronicled. (Edelman led the Golden Flashes in both passing and rushing during his senior year.)

Actor Michael Rapaport is a curious choice to narrate the film, which also includes interviews with various athletes and celebrities such as Tom Brady, Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Deion Sanders, Mark Wahlberg, and Snoop Dogg. Edelman’s business partner Assaf Swissa wrote and executive-produced the documentary.

100%: Julian Edelman will premiere on Showtime June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

