Tyler Herro NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks & Best Team Fits

One of the 2019 NBA Draft prospects drawing strong interest in the middle of the first round is Kentucky guard Tyler Herro. During his lone season in Lexington, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound freshman averaged 14 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.

What likely intrigues NBA teams the most is Herro’s shooting touch. Shooting 36 percent from 3-point range at Kentucky might not jump out, but scouts and draft analysts believe he has strong long-range skills and a quick release. Herro, 19, can create his own shot, so he doesn’t always need screens to free him up for a good look. He also handles the ball well enough to play at point guard, if needed.

Though he lacks quickness, Herro’s defensive ability is promising. With a 6-10 wingspan, Herro can reach into passing lanes, impede opposing guards’ court vision, rebound well, and has the ability to guard three positions on the court.

Let’s take a look at where the final NBA mock drafts and projections have Herro going.

Tyler Herro NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

No mock drafts have Herro going as high as No. 11, but the Minnesota Timberwolves pick there and had the guard in for a workout.

Sports Illustrated projects Herro as a lottery pick going No. 14 to the Boston Celtics. Adding a shooter to their lineup would be a good fit, but the Celtics also want to make some deals with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford going elsewhere, and Herro could end up being a selection for another team.

Also matching Herro up with the Celtics are ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, both of whom view his shooting and ballhandling skills as crucial additions amid the shake-up from losing Irving and Terry Rozier.

NBA TV has Herro going No. 17 to the Brooklyn Nets. However, that pick will go to the Atlanta Hawks along with Allen Crabbe and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round selection in a deal that sends Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-rounder to Brooklyn. Analyst Billy King thinks Herro’s game will improve by playing alongside Trae Young.

Tyler Herro NBA Draft Fits & Comparison

While many draft analysts are connecting Herro to Boston, the handful of clubs lined up after the lottery picks are hoping the guard drops to them.

The Detroit Pistons would love a J.J. Redick or Nik Stauskas-type of shooter to pair with Luke Kennard and hope Herro is available at No. 15. But HoopsHabit sees Herro’s shooting range, length on the court, and ability to pick-and-roll with big men as a good fit with the Orlando Magic, who have the selection following Detroit. And if Herro gets past the Hawks at No. 17, the Indiana Pacers view him in a C.J. Miles-like role as a long-range shooter off the bench.

However, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Herro will drop as far as Indiana’s No. 18 selection. SB Nation projects Herro No. 25 to the Portland Trail Blazers, but it’s doubtful he’ll be on the board by then. The same goes for the San Antonio Spurs, among the clubs that worked Herro out.

NBA teams want shooters and Herro’s talent, along with his ability to play both guard positions, has his draft stock rising.