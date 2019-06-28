USA vs. France: Starting Lineup, Time, TV Channel & Roster

The USA squares off with France in the World Cup quarterfinals in the most anticipated game of the tournament. The USWNT-France match starts at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. We will breakdown the USA’s projected starting lineup and update it with the official list of players once it is released.

The U.S. is a slight favorite against the host country. Team USA has +125 odds, while France is listed at +230, per Bleacher Report. The over-under is at 2.5 goals. Megan Rapinoe is hoping the atmosphere lives up to the hype.

“Hopefully a complete spectacle, just an absolute media circus,” Rapinoe told CBS Sports. “I hope it’s huge and crazy, that’s what it should be. This is the best game. This is what everybody wanted. I think we want it. Seems like they’re up for it. You guys, of course, are up for it, and all the fans. Maybe it’ll be a pretty even split between the fans in the stadium. We’ve been traveling pretty deep in this World Cup. So I hope it’s just a total s—show circus. It’s going to be totally awesome. This is what everybody wants, and these are the biggest games that you kind of dream about as a kid.”

The USA-France winner will take on England in the semifinals.

U.S. Manager Jill Ellis Benched Lindsey Horan Against Spain

USA manager Jill Ellis benched Lindsey Horan against Spain and received criticism after the team’s worst performance of the tournament. It will be interesting to see if Ellis keeps Horan on the bench, or if she makes an adjustment. Ellis noted that part of the decision had to do with Horan already receiving a yellow card.

“You can’t just live cautiously, I think, when you’re in a knockout game. I think you have to coach in the moment and make those decisions,” Ellis noted to the Los Angeles Times. “It felt that we started to gain momentum, and I think as a coach you have to read that moment.”

Here is a look at the USA’s projected starting lineup and roster against France.

USA vs. France Projected Starting Lineup

The lineup below was the starting XI in the USWNT’s last match against Spain with the exception of Lindsey Horan. We expect a similar lineup against France with Horan as the most likely adjustment. The info will be updated as soon as it is officially released.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Becky Sauerbrunn D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley O’Hara M Samantha Mewis M Julie Ertz M Lindsey Horan F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for World Cup