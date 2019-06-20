USA vs. Sweden: Starting Lineup & USWNT Roster for Women’s World Cup

The USA women’s soccer team takes on Sweden with Group F on the line at the World Cup. USA and Sweden kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. We will be updating this page with the official starting lineup as soon as it is released.

Both the USWNT and Sweden have punched their ticket to the next round heading into the match. The question is who will win Group F and what team will be the runner-up. Thanks to a massive lead in goal differential, USA can win the group with either a win or tie. The only way they will be in second place is if they lose to Sweden.

If the USA wins Group F, they would play the Group B second place team on Monday, June 24 at 12 p.m. Eastern. The USWNT would play Spain if they win the group. If the U.S. finishes second place, they will also play on Monday, June 24 just a bit later at 3 p.m. Eastern. The U.S. would play the second place winner of Group E which would either be the Netherlands or Canada.

The USWNT Has No Plans of Tanking to Avoid France

There was some speculation that the USA would try to lose to avoid being on France’s side of the bracket. The USWNT shutdown these rumors by emphasizing they want to keep up their momentum heading into the knockout round. USA manager Jill Ellis noted the team is confident regardless of who they play and want to win the group.

“If our team can focus on our performance and play at the level we can, we are a challenge and a handful for any team,” Ellis told The Seattle Times. “You can’t handpick who you want to play in this tournament; the team in front of you becomes the priority.”

Contrary to popular thought, the USWNT is looking to win three straight matches. We can expect a lineup closer to what we saw against Thailand rather than the Chile match where a number of starters rested.

Here is a look at the projected USA starting lineup and roster.

USA vs. Sweden Starting XI

Here is the projected USA starting lineup against Sweden. This is the same lineup used against Thailand, and we expect there to be a similar look against Sweden. We will be updating this with the official lineup once it is released.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Julie Ertz D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley Oshara M Lindsey Horan M Samantha Mewis M Rose LaVelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for World Cup