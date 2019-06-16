USA vs. Chile: Starting Lineup & Roster for World Cup

USA takes on Chile in the second of three group stage matches in the World Cup. The USWNT match against Chile kicks off at 12 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Team USA got off to a stellar start to the 2019 World Cup with a 13-0 blowout victory against Thailand. While Chile is expected to provide more of a fight, the USA is still a heavy favorite heading into the game. Chile is coming off a 2-0 loss to Sweden in their first match. The U.S. defeated Chile 4-0 and 3-0 in their last two friendlies, per Sports Illustrated.

It will be interesting to see how the USWNT responds to some of the criticism the team received after scoring 13 goals against Thailand. Some took issue to the amount of goals scored and celebrations while holding such a sizable lead. The U.S. players defended their play noting that goal differential means every score matters in the group stage. U.S. manager Jill Ellis was asked how her team prepared given how well they played in the first match.

“I struggle to tell my team not to tackle each other in training the day before,” Ellis noted to Sports Illustrated. “So yeah, I think at this point it’s making sure your focus is on yourself and your performance is about yourself and you put yourself in the best position to advance in this tournament. For us, it’s making sure that we play as well as we possibly can in every game.”

The USWNT Will Play Sweden in Their Final Match of Group Play

After the USA takes on Chile, the USWNT will square off with Sweden on Thursday, June 20. A win against Chile could punch the U.S.’s ticket to the knockout round depending on the Sweden-Thailand result.

Even if Team USA is able to clinch a spot, the match against Sweden will still have meaning as the teams could potentially be fighting for who wins the group. If the USWNT does advance, their most likely opponents are France, Canada and the Netherlands depending on where they finish in Group F.

Here’s a look at the USA’s projected starting lineup and roster.

USA Women’s Soccer Projected Starting XI vs. Chile

This is a look at the starting lineup used in the USA’s first match. While we do not expect major changes for the starting XI against Chile, we will be updating this with the official lineups once they are released.

POSITION PLAYER GK Alyssa Naeher D Crystal Dunn D Julie Ertz D Abby Dahlkemper D Kelley Oshara M Lindsey Horan M Samantha Mewis M Rose LaVelle F Megan Rapinoe F Alex Morgan F Tobin Heath

USWNT Roster for World Cup