USWNT vs. Thailand: 5 Most Popular Tweets From the Match

The United States Women’s National Team’s 13-0 victory over Thailand is making a lot of headlines on many platforms and Twitter is no exception.
According to Twitter, there were over 350,000 tweets about the US vs. Thailand FIFA Women’s World Cup match while the two sides were on the pitch. The three most tweeted-about players were Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle. Morgan tied a women’s World Cup record by scoring five of the US’ 13 goals. Lavelle scored twice and Lloyd had the final goal in stoppage time.
Five Most Popular Tweets During the Match
Many eyes all over the world were glued to screens to watch the defending World Cup champion USWNT begin its run to defend its title. Among them were celebrities and media outlets. The five most retweeted status updates during the match, in descending order, were:
More Notable Tweets From the United States
Athletes, celebrities, leagues, politicians and teams were among the well-wishers who used Twitter to express their excitement for the USWNT. Some of the more notable groups and individuals to do so include:
The world will be watching to see if the US can continue its torrential assault on opponents’ nets in its final two matches of group play. The USWNT will face Chile on Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. ET in Paris and then finish off group play on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET against Sweden in Le Havre. Sweden defeated Chile 2-0 in the other match played by Group F sides. Sweden will face Thailand before the USWNT takes the pitch on Sunday and Chile plays Thailand after the USWNT finishes group play on the 20th. That will conclude play in Group F.
In the group stage, goals and points are the most important thing a team can gather. The USWNT did a stellar job in getting three points to go with 13 goals, cementing its position as the favorite in 2019. If they continue to play as dominantly, the conversation about them on Twitter will only continue to pick up steam.