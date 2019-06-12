USWNT vs. Thailand: 5 Most Popular Tweets From the Match

The United States Women’s National Team’s 13-0 victory over Thailand is making a lot of headlines on many platforms and Twitter is no exception.

According to Twitter, there were over 350,000 tweets about the US vs. Thailand FIFA Women’s World Cup match while the two sides were on the pitch. The three most tweeted-about players were Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle. Morgan tied a women’s World Cup record by scoring five of the US’ 13 goals. Lavelle scored twice and Lloyd had the final goal in stoppage time.

Five Most Popular Tweets During the Match

Many eyes all over the world were glued to screens to watch the defending World Cup champion USWNT begin its run to defend its title. Among them were celebrities and media outlets. The five most retweeted status updates during the match, in descending order, were:

Good things to those who wait 🔥 13 goals for the #USWNT in its #FIFAWWC opener. pic.twitter.com/gd2OzO3Xhk — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

Morgan

Lavelle

Horan

Mewis

Morgan

Mewis

Lavelle

Morgan

Rapinoe

Morgan

Pugh

Morgan

Lloyd The #USWNT wins its World Cup opener 13-0. pic.twitter.com/wWn6WfH4B9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

The @USWNT is something to smile about. It was great to celebrate with them back in 2015 and I'm excited to root them on in their drive to earn their fourth star. Best of luck to these champions for equality, on and off the field. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/AHcHGATy5S — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 11, 2019

More Notable Tweets From the United States

Athletes, celebrities, leagues, politicians and teams were among the well-wishers who used Twitter to express their excitement for the USWNT. Some of the more notable groups and individuals to do so include:

U.S. Women’s Soccer @USWNT will begin its quest for another World Cup title with its opening match against Thailand. As we cheer them on, I want to shine a light today on an issue they've been fighting for off the field: Pay equity.#OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/e3is9993Yu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 11, 2019

Good luck to the @USWNT as they begin their journey towards a fourth #FIFAWWC title. 🙌 #USA pic.twitter.com/WRQJnJUpDH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2019

Today is the day @USWNT. Today it begins and I believe. I know it won’t all be perfect, but that is why we watch. We watch to see who gets up again and again. I know these women, and I will follow them wherever they take us. Good luck! Your country believes. #wolfpack — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 11, 2019

Can’t wait to watch this team play @USWNT ! USA!! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 11, 2019

You can’t see it, but I have a lawn chair set up on my coffee table, wearing a beer helmet. @USWNT #FIFAWWC #USA #USATHA https://t.co/whNyXF4J5d — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 11, 2019

Just injured my elbow celebrating @alexmorgan13 goal!! First of many. #swagger — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 11, 2019

I believe that she will win! Looking forward to cheering on the fierce and determined @USWNT at the World Cup today as they kick off their quest for a fourth title! #uswnt #WWC2019 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 11, 2019

And that’s FOUR for @alexmorgan13. In a World Cup match. Just call her the post(WO)man 😜. #FIFAWWC #GameChangers — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 11, 2019

And @CarliLloyd makes her introduction into this 2019 #FIFAWWC with her 1st goal. Awesome to see it happen before the match closes out! #GameChangers #OOSA — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 11, 2019

The world will be watching to see if the US can continue its torrential assault on opponents’ nets in its final two matches of group play. The USWNT will face Chile on Sunday, June 16 at 12 p.m. ET in Paris and then finish off group play on Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET against Sweden in Le Havre. Sweden defeated Chile 2-0 in the other match played by Group F sides. Sweden will face Thailand before the USWNT takes the pitch on Sunday and Chile plays Thailand after the USWNT finishes group play on the 20th. That will conclude play in Group F.

In the group stage, goals and points are the most important thing a team can gather. The USWNT did a stellar job in getting three points to go with 13 goals, cementing its position as the favorite in 2019. If they continue to play as dominantly, the conversation about them on Twitter will only continue to pick up steam.