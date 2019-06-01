Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 2 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Golden State Warriors try to even the series when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Sunday, June 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena

Coverage: ABC

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors (-2 at -110)

Over/Under: 215 at -110

Siakam Leads Raptors to Game 1 Win

Pascal Siakam‘s dominant performance led the Raptors to a 118-109 win in Game 1. Siakam had 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks on an impressive 14 of 17 shooting display (82.3 percent). Kawhi Leonard finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists despite having a poor 5 of 14 shooting night and Marc Gasol stepped up with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Siakam became the seventh player in NBA Finals history to score over 30 points on 80 percent shooting or better, joining the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Adrian Dantley, Michael Jordan, Toni Kukoc and Shaquille O’Neal.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points, Klay Thompson had 21 points but shot just 8-for-17 from the field and Draymond Green added triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but the Warriors had 16 costly turnovers and shot just 12-for-31 from beyond the arc (38.7 percent).

Green now has three triple-doubles in as many games but as noted by sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual, none of his 10 assists resulted from the short-roll passes that were deadly in the preceding playoff rounds. Green had just one assist to a big, and it was a 20-foot jumper by Kevon Looney at the end of the shot clock.

This was Golden State’s first loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals under Steve Kerr (first Game 1 on the road) and it snapped a league record 12 consecutive series-opening wins.

Warriors vs. Raptors Trends and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are:

7-19 ATS in their last 26 games against Atlantic Division opponents

2-7 ATS in their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents

2-10 ATS in their last 12 Sunday games

The Toronto Raptors are:

19-6-1 ATS in their last 26 home games against a team with a road winning percentage above .600

35-16-2 ATS in their last 53 home games against a team with a winning road record

5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning straight up record

Danny Green (11 points) was 4-for-23 (17.3 percent) from 3-point range arc in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks but he made 3 of 7 (42.8) 3-point attempts in Game 1 and the Raptors need this version of him to win on Sunday.

Curry, Thompson and Green were the only other Golden State players to score in double figures and they won’t be able to keep up with Toronto unless someone else steps up.

According to Basketball Reference, only Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Pascal Siakam have tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two made 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game and the Raptors won on Thursday, with Leonard not playing at his best. The Raptors are not the Rockets or the Trail Blazers, they need Durant in this series.

Pick: Raptors -2

