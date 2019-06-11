WATCH: All 13 Goals USWNT Scored Versus Thailand

The United States Women’s National team poured it on Thailand in their first match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT won 13-0.
The USWNT’s performance is easily one of the greatest performances by a team in any sport, let alone in the World Cup.
Their opening match included five goals from their star, Alex Morgan. It also had Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both score twice in their World Cup debuts and veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd contribute to the 13-0 route.
Watch all of the goals below.
Goal 1: Alex Morgan’s 4th Career World Cup Goal
Goal 2: Rose Lavelle Drills It from outside the 18-Yard Box
Goal 3: Lindsey Horan Puts One in from a Set Play
Goal 4: Samantha Mewis Shot Deflects into the Goal
Goal 5: Alex Morgan Scores Her Second off of Another Set Play
Goal 6: Sam Mewis Scores Again after a Deflected Shot
Goal 7: Rose Lavelle Puts in Her Second after a Beautiful Pass from Mewis
Goal 8: Alex Morgan Solidifies Her Hat Trick with a Strike from Her Right Foot
Goal 9: Veteran Megan Rapinoe Puts One in
Goal 10: Alex Morgan Scores Her Fourth to Put the U.S. Up 10-0
Goal 11: Mallory Pugh Ties the Record for Largest World Cup Win with Her Open-Net Goal
Goal 12: Alex Morgan Scores Her 5th with a Little Razzle-Dazzle in Her Footwork
Goal 13: USWNT Mainstay, Carli Lloyd Joins the Party