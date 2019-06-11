WATCH: All 13 Goals USWNT Scored Versus Thailand

The United States Women’s National team poured it on Thailand in their first match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT won 13-0.

The USWNT’s performance is easily one of the greatest performances by a team in any sport, let alone in the World Cup.

Their opening match included five goals from their star, Alex Morgan. It also had Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both score twice in their World Cup debuts and veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd contribute to the 13-0 route.

Watch all of the goals below.

Well, THAT was fun. 👀 Sit back, relax and watch the @USWNT's record-breaking #FIFAWWC performance in our 90 in 90 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0LdFIaKVHs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 1: Alex Morgan’s 4th Career World Cup Goal

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 2: Rose Lavelle Drills It from outside the 18-Yard Box

YES WE WILL ACCEPT THIS ROSE! 🌹@roselavelle doubles the @USWNT lead with a sweet strike from distance 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/52BmByOjLw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 3: Lindsey Horan Puts One in from a Set Play

IT'S THREE! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@LindseyHoran pounces on the loose ball in the box off a Tobin Heath free kick. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/73zdchSWeA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 4: Samantha Mewis Shot Deflects into the Goal

Sam Mewis got the @USWNT’s second-half goal fest started with her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GgC19jlGAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 5: Alex Morgan Scores Her Second off of Another Set Play

The rout is on! Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 6: Sam Mewis Scores Again after a Deflected Shot

DREAM DEBUT FOR MEWIS! @sammymewy scores her 2nd goal of her #FIFAWWC debut for the @USWNT's 6th. 😱 pic.twitter.com/WhTAhnD6pR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 7: Rose Lavelle Puts in Her Second after a Beautiful Pass from Mewis

LAVELLE AGAIN!@roselavelle matches Sam Mewis with a brace of her own and it is SEVEN for the @USWNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aAA9DH643v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 8: Alex Morgan Solidifies Her Hat Trick with a Strike from Her Right Foot

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 9: Veteran Megan Rapinoe Puts One in

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA! Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 10: Alex Morgan Scores Her Fourth to Put the U.S. Up 10-0

ALEX MORGAN SCORES AGAIN Her 4th goal of the match makes it 1️⃣0️⃣ for USA 💪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Pq9zwbbhR4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 11: Mallory Pugh Ties the Record for Largest World Cup Win with Her Open-Net Goal

HISTORY! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The @USWNT ties the all-time record for biggest World Cup win as @malpugh gets in on the fun in her 1st #FIFAWWC game pic.twitter.com/C2NrVyH3L2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 12: Alex Morgan Scores Her 5th with a Little Razzle-Dazzle in Her Footwork

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record … and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Goal 13: USWNT Mainstay, Carli Lloyd Joins the Party