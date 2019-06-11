WATCH: All 13 Goals USWNT Scored Versus Thailand

Getty The USWNT scored a record-setting 13 goals in their opening World Cup match versus Thailand.

The United States Women’s National team poured it on Thailand in their first match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT won 13-0.

The USWNT’s performance is easily one of the greatest performances by a team in any sport, let alone in the World Cup.

Their opening match included five goals from their star, Alex Morgan. It also had Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both score twice in their World Cup debuts and veterans Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd contribute to the 13-0 route.

Watch all of the goals below.

Goal 1: Alex Morgan’s 4th Career World Cup Goal

Goal 2: Rose Lavelle Drills It from outside the 18-Yard Box

Goal 3: Lindsey Horan Puts One in from a Set Play

Goal 4: Samantha Mewis Shot Deflects into the Goal

Goal 5: Alex Morgan Scores Her Second off of Another Set Play

Goal 6: Sam Mewis Scores Again after a Deflected Shot

Goal 7: Rose Lavelle Puts in Her Second after a Beautiful Pass from Mewis

Goal 8: Alex Morgan Solidifies Her Hat Trick with a Strike from Her Right Foot

Goal 9: Veteran Megan Rapinoe Puts One in

Goal 10: Alex Morgan Scores Her Fourth to Put the U.S. Up 10-0

Goal 11: Mallory Pugh Ties the Record for Largest World Cup Win with Her Open-Net Goal

Goal 12: Alex Morgan Scores Her 5th with a Little Razzle-Dazzle in Her Footwork

Goal 13: USWNT Mainstay, Carli Lloyd Joins the Party

 

