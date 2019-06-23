Long one of the NBA’s most respected enforcers, Zach Randolph is getting up there in age yet looking to keep his career going. Randolph still showed to be a capable finisher on the offensive end as he posted 14.5 points per game on 47% shooting from the field in his last season of play – 2017-2018 (as he served more of a mentor role last season and didn’t see action).

Known for his physical and grinding style of play, Z-Bo is a dying breed in the NBA and has recently has tried to adapt his game to the modern NBA. To his credit, last season he posted the best three-point shooting year of his career with personal bests of 34.7% from deep on 2.5 attempts per game.

While not the rebounder he once was, Randolph still offers a valuable veteran presence who might actually become a competent stretch big in his old age, something many teams are actively looking for – including possibly the Lakers.

Zach Randolph Gives Bold Lakers Prediction and Talks Free Agency

While towards the end of the video, Z-Bo curbed his Lakers prediction slightly, at one point earlier on he clearly says, “The Lakers are going to be on top again.”

He also kept his answers fairly ambiguous when it came to his fit on the Lakers or free agency in general, however, he isn’t really allowed to speak out on that front prior to the start of free agency. Though it would be safe to say that coming off a career-best three-point shooting year, Randolph should still find plenty of suitors in free agency despite his age.

Lakers Fit With Zach Randolph

If Z-Bo signs with the Lakers, he might actually be a perfect fit. While he doesn’t send back many shots, he is a rock in the low post and a very competent defender. The Lakers need bench depth, defense, and shooting above all else – boxes that Randolph all checks.

While not an elite shooter, he showed major improvement for a big man last season and despite his age, it isn’t entirely unrealistic that Randolph could actually improve on that during a season spent as LeBron’s teammate. LeBron’s playmaking ability should help find the aging Z-Bo a number of easy looks while Randolph’s veteran presence could help steady a locker room that will be filled with free agent mercenaries.

Z-Bo should be available for an extremely affordable price and as he still has yet to pick up a championship ring, might consider taking the league minimum to chase rings with the Lakers as he rides off into the sunset.