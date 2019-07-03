3M Open Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

It’s a wide-open 3M Open entering Sunday in Blaine (Minn.). Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wolff and Collin Morikawa are all tied at 15-under par heading into the final round at TPC Twin Cities.

Wolff and Morikawa surged atop the leaderboard, as the former shot a 9-under 62 and the latter a 7-under 64 on Saturday. DeChambeau paced himself with a 1-under par 70, which included two birdies and a bogey.

This puts them all in position to earn a hefty paycheck of $1.152 million. According to Golf News Net, this is the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The overall purse is $6.4 million. Here’s how the top-20 pays out:

1. $1,152,000

2. $691,200

3. $435,200

4. $307,200

5. $256,000

6. $230,400

7. $214,400

8. $198,400

9. $185,600

10. $172,800

11. $160,000

12. $147,200

13. $134,400

14. $121,600

15. $115,200

16. $108,800

17. $102,400

18. $96,000

19. $89,600

20. $83,200

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wolff & Collin Morikawa Career Earnings

DeChambeau is the highest-earner among the trio of first-place contenders. According to his PGA Tour profile, the 25-year-old has already raked in $12,846,406. This number bumps up to $13,748,267 when you reference Yahoo Sports, which adds his time on the European Tour.

His biggest paychecks have come courtesy of his three PGA Tour wins. He earned just over $1 million at the 2017 John Deere Classic, $1.6 million at the 2018 Memorial Tournament and $1.26 million for the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

He ranks No. 27 on this year’s PGA Tour Money List with $2,458,242 made over 15 tournaments. Neither Morikawa nor Wolff appear on ESPN’s list.

Wolff only turned pro this past June. He was the NCAA individual champion at Oklahoma State last season, as well as an NCAA All-American as a freshman. After tying for 80th at the Traveler’s Championship last month, he missed the cut at last week’s Rocket Mortage Classic.

This has netted him $12,888, so far. With his past success in college, the 20-year-old has potential to sit near the top of many leaderboards down the road.

Morikawa also turned pro in 2019, starting his career at the RBC Canadian Open last June. He has made all three cuts at RBC, Traveler’s and Rocket Mortage. This success has already led to $215,704.

Interestingly enough, all three golfers are California natives. DeChambeau is from Modesto near the Bay Area, while Morikawa and Wolff are from suburbs of Los Angeles.